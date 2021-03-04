Governors hold emergency virtual meeting on distribution of COVID-19 vaccine today

The 36 State Governor’s under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) will on Thursday (today) hold an emergency virtual meeting to deliberate on the distribution of the 3.92 million doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines.

According to the invitation sent to the governors, the “meeting is of a single-item agenda which will discuss the delivery of the Covid 19 vaccines and their distribution in the country.”

The meeting commences at 5pm according to the invitation to Governors by the Director General of the Forum Mr. Asishana B Okauru, Governors are to begin to join at 4pm.

According to the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, additional 84 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX are expected to be delivered this year, which will serve 20 per cent of Nigeria’s over 200 million population.