Governors: Electricity failure, FAAC addiction and collapse of social contract

Despite rising FAAC allocations and new electricity powers, many governors have failed to deliver reliable power, productive economies and accountable governance. CHIMA NWOKOJI writes on how the situation is deepening poverty, business costs and citizens’ distrust.

NIGERIA’S persistent electricity crisis has exposed a deeper failure of leadership at the state level, with many governors seemingly content to depend on monthly allocations from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), rather than build productive economies capable of generating jobs, expanding internally generated revenue (IGR) and improving citizens’ welfare.

Three years after the Electricity Act 2023 opened the door for states to take greater control of electricity generation, transmission and distribution within their territories, millions of Nigerians remain trapped in darkness. Businesses continue to spend heavily on alternative power, manufacturers struggle with rising operating costs, and industrial productivity remains constrained by unreliable electricity.

Yet, responsibility for addressing this crisis can no longer be placed exclusively at the doorstep of the Federal Government.

Constitutional amendments and the Electricity Act 2023 have provided state governments with opportunities to develop independent electricity markets, attract private investment, license power producers and establish regulatory institutions suited to their economic needs.

However, slow implementation suggests that many governors either lack the political commitment to exploit these opportunities or have failed to appreciate their economic implications.

The electricity crisis is therefore more than an infrastructure problem. It reflects wider governance failures characterised by excessive dependence on federal transfers, weak economic planning, poor accountability and wasteful public expenditure.

For Johnson Chukwu, economist and Managing Director of Cowry Asset Management Limited, the fundamental problem is leadership.

His assessment of Nigeria’s subnational fiscal structure explains why several states remain economically unproductive despite receiving substantially higher allocations from the Federation Account.

“Only very few states are in a position to fund their operations without FAAC allocation, and that’s the thing,” Chukwu observed.

He described the prevailing arrangement as a “feeding bottle or a cap-in-hand system of governance”, in which several state governments depend almost entirely on monthly federal allocations for survival.

“Principally because we’ve not seen a situation where the governors focus on creating economic activities, turning their states into productive centres so that they can generate revenue, generate energy and be able to sustain themselves,” he said.

“In a lot of instances, many of them are not even able to extract value from the economic activities in their states.”

FAAC dependence: Numbers expose the problem

Available data show that the Federal Government, state governments and local government councils received a combined N17.12 trillion in Federation Account allocations between January and August 2026.

Of this amount, the Federal Government received N6.53 trillion, state governments N6.21 trillion and local government councils N4.38 trillion.

The scale of the problem is reinforced by BudgIT’s *State of States 2024* report, which revealed that at least 21 states depended on FAAC allocations for more than 70 percent of their total revenues, while 29 states relied on federal transfers for at least 50 per cent of their revenue.

These figures expose the fragile fiscal foundations of most Nigerian states.

Rather than compete to attract investments, develop industrial clusters, improve agricultural productivity and establish commercially viable infrastructure, several states remain preoccupied with sharing revenues generated elsewhere.

The disconnect between rising allocations and poor public services is particularly troubling. Governors receiving increased revenues but failing to provide reliable electricity, functional healthcare, quality education and decent roads must explain why public expenditure is not translating into improved welfare.

Chukwu acknowledged that increased allocations had provided some states with temporary financial relief but warned that their underlying economic weaknesses remained largely unchanged.

He recalled that several states struggled to pay salaries before the Muhammadu Buhari administration introduced financial interventions to support them.

The danger, he argued, is that higher allocations could create an illusion of fiscal strength without producing the economic transformation required to sustain development.

Electricity: Governors can no longer hide behind Abuja

For decades, governors blamed the Federal Government for Nigeria’s unreliable electricity system, arguing that generation, transmission and distribution were largely controlled by federal institutions.

That argument has become increasingly difficult to sustain following constitutional amendments and the Electricity Act 2023.

The reforms opened the electricity market to state participation, allowing governments to establish regulatory commissions, license independent power producers under the applicable framework, attract private investors and develop electricity infrastructure within their territories.

States with significant natural gas resources can explore gas-fired generation, while others can develop hydropower, solar projects, embedded generation and captive power plants to serve industrial clusters, commercial centres, universities and hospitals.

Although transmission infrastructure, grid stability, financing and distribution networks remain important challenges, governors can no longer justify inaction by claiming that electricity is exclusively a federal responsibility.

Yet, implementation remains slow.

As of May 2026, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) reported that only 15 of the 36 states had transitioned to regulating their electricity markets.

This means fewer than half of the states had completed the transition despite the opportunities created by the reforms.

Where are the state electricity development plans? Which governors have attracted independent power producers or developed bankable projects to serve underserved communities? What measurable improvements should businesses and residents expect within the next three to five years?

The Federal Government disclosed that it had invested more than N10 trillion in the electricity sector since privatisation in 2013.

At the sixth annual conference of the Power Correspondents Association of Nigeria in Abuja, Managing Director of FGN Power Company Limited, Kenny Anuwe, disclosed the scale of federal investment.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole also recently recalled that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar had acknowledged that the Olusegun Obasanjo administration spent $16 billion on the power sector.

Despite these enormous expenditures, Nigerians are yet to enjoy the reliable electricity expected from the privatisation programme.

The lesson for governors is that throwing money at infrastructure without proper planning, accountability, institutional capacity and commercially sustainable investment models cannot guarantee results.

A country rich in gas but poor in electricity

Nigeria’s electricity predicament is particularly difficult to defend given its natural resource endowment.

The country has approximately 209 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of proven natural gas reserves, making it Africa’s largest gas reserve holder.

Yet, households and businesses continue to struggle with unreliable electricity.

Gas offers enormous opportunities for developing power plants, industrial energy infrastructure and transportation facilities. However, Nigeria has failed to establish the infrastructure and institutional framework required to maximise its economic value.

The consequences extend beyond households sitting in darkness.

Manufacturers spend billions of naira on diesel and petrol-powered generators, while small businesses operate below capacity and investors factor unreliable electricity into their operating costs.

These additional expenses are eventually transferred to consumers through higher prices, reduced production, job losses and weaker competitiveness.

The contradiction is also evident in the experience of domestic electricity producers.

Transcorp Power disclosed that it was exporting excess electricity to neighbouring countries because domestic distribution companies sometimes could not absorb all the power generated by its plants.

Its Managing Director, Peter Ikenga, explained that limitations within the domestic grid and the inability of distribution companies to take available generation had created opportunities for international sales.

“Due to some of the limitations you have on the grid, you have a scenario whereby you have distribution companies from time to time unable to take that load, meaning that they are unable to take all the power that we generate and you cannot store electricity,” he said.

The development exposes the absurdity of a country where electricity producers struggle to deliver available power to domestic consumers while excess generation finds markets across national borders.

It also demonstrates that generation alone cannot resolve the crisis. Transmission, distribution capacity and commercial coordination must function together.

The Lagos and Edo examples: Leadership makes the difference

One of the strongest arguments against governors who continually blame inadequate resources for poor performance is the existence of states that have improved their revenue-generating capacity.

Chukwu cited Lagos, Edo, Enugu and Kaduna as examples of states that have expanded internally generated revenue through deliberate policy choices and increased economic activities.

According to him, Lagos transformed from a government facing significant revenue challenges into a multitrillion-naira IGR-generating economy.

He also highlighted improvements recorded in Edo under the immediate past administration of Godwin Obaseki, as well as progress in Kaduna under Nasir El-Rufai and continuing revenue improvements in Enugu.

For Chukwu, the difference between states that remain dependent on FAAC and those that have improved their fiscal positions is substantially connected to leadership quality.

“If you have a visionary leader, they will focus on creating economic centres within their state and stimulating or encouraging private sector investment or productive activities, so that they will generate the economic activity on which they can tax,” he said.

Governors should not approach taxation primarily as an exercise in compelling citizens and businesses to surrender more money to government.

The sustainable approach is to expand the economic base, encourage investment, create employment and increase household incomes.

“When those private sector investors come in, they will employ their citizens, reduce the level of unemployment, but also add to the level of household income on which state governments impose taxes,” Chukwu explained.

He also criticised the continued reliance on manual tax collection methods, arguing that technology could help governments identify taxable economic activities and improve revenue administration.

“Some state governments are relying on tax enforcement that is basically manual. You send people to go and stand on the road and ask people for their tax clearance certificates. Whereas today, you can use technology to track individual revenues or income and tax them appropriately,” he said.

A state that discourages businesses through multiple taxation, arbitrary levies and poor infrastructure cannot reasonably expect sustainable growth in its revenue base.

More allocations, more borrowing, little development

Growing dependence on federal allocations has also created a dangerous relationship between revenue distribution and public borrowing.

Some state governments continue accumulating domestic debts without demonstrating that borrowed funds will generate sufficient economic returns.

Chukwu argued that borrowing itself is not necessarily the problem but the purpose for which borrowed money is deployed.

“If you have a visionary leader, even if they borrow, they borrow for investment purposes. They borrow to invest in critical infrastructure that has the capacity to catalyse economic activities,” he said.

He added that increased economic activities could enable states to repay their obligations while expanding their economic value.

“The problem is not the debt; it’s about what you do with the debt, and again, is that debt going to generate overall cash flow that will pay back itself and increase value for that state?” he asked.

Borrowing to construct commercially viable industrial parks, establish electricity projects, develop agricultural processing hubs or improve strategic transport corridors can create economic value.

Conversely, borrowing to finance recurrent expenditure, political patronage and projects without clear economic returns transfers today’s consumption burden to future administrations and generations.

Citizens may eventually pay through higher taxes and economic hardship while remaining deprived of the infrastructure that borrowing was supposed to deliver.

Where does the money go?

Perhaps the most troubling aspect of the subnational fiscal crisis is the disconnect between the money received by state governments and the quality of public infrastructure and services available to citizens.

Chukwu identified poor governance, financial leakages, inflated contracts and inadequate legislative oversight as factors preventing public expenditure from producing commensurate results.

“Where a state is not properly governed, it creates room for leakages,” he said.

He alleged that some governors devote substantial resources to political activities and maintaining political structures instead of financing essential public services.

“Some of the governors are focused primarily on re-election or political activities, and then you see allocations that come to them either they use it to settle political interests or to maintain the structure as they call it, and then it doesn’t go into public work,” he said.

He also criticised the weakness of state legislatures in performing their constitutional oversight responsibilities.

Governors must present revenue projections and expenditure proposals to state assemblies for approval, while legislators are expected to monitor implementation and demand explanations where projects are not executed or public funds are unaccounted for.

However, political dependence between many governors and state assemblies has weakened institutional scrutiny.

This creates a widening trust deficit. When residents cannot establish how much their state receives, what the money is spent on and which projects have been completed, public confidence deteriorates.

A government that cannot account for public resources should not expect citizens to accept additional taxes and sacrifices without resistance.

Tax reforms cannot substitute for good governance

The new tax reforms offer state governments another opportunity to improve their revenue positions.

However, Chukwu cautioned against assuming that the reforms alone would transform economically weak states into financially sustainable entities.

He noted that changes in the distribution of certain tax revenues could improve the financial positions of states and local governments.

Nevertheless, he maintained that states would remain constrained without deliberate efforts to develop their productive capacities.

“The reforms alone will not drive that,” he said, arguing that genuine fiscal sustainability requires competition among states to attract private investment and exploit their natural resources.

Some states possess significant agricultural potential, others have mineral resources, tourism assets, gas deposits, manufacturing opportunities or strategic geographical advantages.

The responsibility of a competent governor is to identify these opportunities, remove investment barriers and develop the infrastructure that makes commercial exploitation viable.

Waiting for monthly FAAC allocations is not an economic development strategy.

Social contract and the silence of citizens

Beyond fiscal numbers and electricity infrastructure lies a more fundamental question about the relationship between elected leaders and the people they govern.

Democratic governance is built on an implicit social contract: citizens obey laws and contribute through taxes and other civic obligations in exchange for security, justice, public services and an environment in which they can pursue their livelihoods.

A government that persistently fails to provide essential services while demanding greater sacrifices from citizens weakens the foundation of that contract.

Reliable electricity enables businesses to expand production, hospitals to operate essential equipment, schools to improve learning conditions and entrepreneurs to develop new products and services.

Its absence multiplies the cost of living and doing business. For millions of Nigerians, the consequences include additional spending on generators, fuel and maintenance, alongside lost working hours and reduced productivity.

Equally troubling is the growing perception that citizens have become spectators in their own governance.

Political patronage, intimidation and excessive concentration of power around governors can weaken the ability of residents, civil society organisations, journalists and opposition parties to demand accountability.

When state assemblies become extensions of executive offices and citizens fear the consequences of criticising government, accountability becomes increasingly difficult.

This is not patriotism. Patriotism should mean commitment to citizens’ welfare, responsible management of public resources and the willingness to make difficult decisions in the public interest. It cannot be reduced to political loyalty, praise-singing or demands that citizens remain silent when public institutions fail.

The willingness to question government is itself an important expression of responsible citizenship.

A fiscal performance ranking governors must confront

BudgIT’s 2026 State of States fiscal performance ranking provides another basis for assessing differences in the performance of state governments.

Lagos retained the leading position, while Enugu ranked second, recording 125 per cent growth in internally generated revenue.

Kebbi, Jigawa and Katsina also featured among the better-performing states, ranking fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.

Meanwhile, Oyo ranked 22nd and Ogun 31st, despite their economic potential and strategic advantages.

Osun, Kogi, Plateau and Cross River occupied positions 32 to 35, respectively.

Rivers State was excluded because of reported gaps in the availability of audited financial statements and budget reports.

The exclusion is instructive. Fiscal transparency is fundamental to assessing public institutions and building investor confidence.

Although these rankings do not constitute a comprehensive measure of governance, they provide a starting point for determining whether public resources are being converted into sustainable economic capacity.

Political class must move beyond promises

The contradiction in Nigeria’s political leadership is evident in the promises contained in the ruling All Progressives Congress’ 2027 manifesto.

The party has promised to address electricity constraints confronting businesses, households and investors.

The manifesto states: “Power must stop being a binding constraint on factories, exports, investment and household welfare.”

It also promises coordinated federal and state electricity market development, competitive embedded and captive generation, transparently contracted bilateral supply and bankable distribution investment.

These are laudable commitments. However, Nigerians must demand accountability for existing opportunities that remain unexploited.

President Bola Tinubu had previously challenged Nigerians not to vote for him again if he failed to deliver reliable electricity. The challenge should equally extend to state governors, many of whom now possess greater legal authority to address electricity shortages within their jurisdictions.

The performance of governors should not be measured by the length of their convoys, the number of political aides surrounding them or the frequency of public ceremonies.

The real test is whether businesses are expanding, unemployment is declining, schools and hospitals are functional, citizens enjoy better living conditions and electricity is becoming more reliable.

Every state should publish an electricity development roadmap detailing proposed generation capacity, investment requirements, regulatory arrangements, distribution plans, financing structures and implementation timelines.

Governors should also publish comprehensive revenue and expenditure reports, project implementation records and independent audits. State assemblies must recover their constitutional responsibilities, while civil society, professional associations, the media and business groups intensify scrutiny of public expenditure.

Ultimately, Chukwu’s central argument remains difficult to dismiss: the development of Nigerian states depends significantly on leadership quality and the willingness of governors to create productive economic environments.

Nigeria cannot build a competitive economy on states that depend perpetually on federal allocations, borrow without clear economic returns and fail to provide infrastructure required for private investment.

The electricity crisis is a mirror reflecting the wider failure of subnational governance.

Governors cannot continue demanding citizens’ loyalty while avoiding responsibility for their welfare. They cannot celebrate increased allocations while their economies remain unproductive, nor claim development achievements when businesses and households are forced to generate their own electricity at enormous cost.

The social contract is not a licence to occupy government houses, command public resources and consolidate political power. It is an obligation to deliver measurable improvements in people’s lives.

The country does not lack natural resources, entrepreneurial talent or investment opportunities. What it desperately needs is leadership that understands that public office is a responsibility to create value, not an opportunity to distribute wealth generated by others.

The question Nigerian governors must now answer is simple: if higher FAAC allocations, greater constitutional powers and abundant natural resources cannot produce electricity and economic opportunities for citizens, what exactly are they governing?