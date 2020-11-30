Governors doubtful of Nigeria’s security architecture to safeguard lives, property

The Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Sunday evening expressed grave concern over the general security situation in the country and the capacity of the nation’s security architecture to safeguard lives and property.

The Governors’ concern as conveyed by the NGF’s Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi came on the heel of the gruesome killing of over 40 rice farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram.

While describing the incident as obnoxious, wicked, unwarranted and morally reprehensible, the Governors unveiled plans to review the prevailing insecurity situation at its next meeting.

“The killing of over 40 rice farmers in Garin Kwashebe in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State on Saturday, November 28, 2020, by suspected Boko Haram terrorists brings back ugly memories of several dastardly attacks on soft targets in the state.

“The farmers were attacked while harvesting their produce totally oblivious of the danger that awaits them in nearby bushes. This method is consistent with the senseless bombings of busy markets, bus stations, schools and abattoirs whenever the terrorists feel overpowered by the security operatives or feel their backs against the wall.

“Governors, under the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) view this attack, like many before it, as obnoxious, wicked, unwarranted, and morally reprehensible.

“This sad narrative raises serious questions on the general security situation in the country and around the capability of the nation’s security architecture. It also raises questions on whether or not there are adequate arrangements to protect lives and property.

“Since insurgency engulfed the country more than a decade ago, each time it seems like the situation is coming under control, the enemy strikes again. This has happened consistently.

“Governors are concerned that the carnage is degenerating beyond explicable limits, yet again, and the catalogue of destruction is not only seeming to be endless and intractable but it has an adverse effect on everything in the state and the country at large.

“Finally, the NGF will collectively review these issues at our next meeting to forge the way forward,” Governor Fayemi noted.

