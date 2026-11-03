Governors and the N264.12 bn unspent UBEC grants

A child arrives at school carrying an exercise book and the hope of a better life, only to find a broken desk, a leaking roof and a classroom where lessons stop whenever rain begins. At home, the parents have scraped together money for a uniform and something to eat, trusting that education will give their child opportunities they never had. That is what makes the report of ₦264.12 billion in unspent Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) matching grants so painful. Children’s futures cannot wait for government files to move from one office to another. According to UBEC’s 2025 Annual Report, the money had been disbursed to State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEB) but remained unspent as of July 21, 2025. Benue recorded the largest balance at ₦19.18 billion, followed by Imo, Osun, Kwara and Delta. All 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory had reported balances. These funds had already crossed the hurdle of accessing federal intervention. The failure demanding explanation is what happened afterwards.

Consider what a fraction of Benue’s reported balance could mean. Purely for illustration, if rehabilitating a classroom costs ₦10 million, ₦1 billion could restore 100 classrooms. Actual costs require proper assessment, but the possibilities are clear: roofs that keep out the rain, secure windows and classrooms where children can concentrate. Other pressing needs include desks, teaching materials and toilets that pupils can use with dignity. Who was holding up the work? Governors, SUBEB chairmen, commissioners for education, finance officials and project officers have questions to answer. Somewhere between receiving the money and delivering the projects, decisions were delayed or work remained undone. Parents should not have to become detectives to discover which office failed their children. The delay invites an uncomfortable question: would these billions have remained untouched if they could readily be converted into private benefit? An unspent balance cannot establish that motive. Yet officials must understand the suspicion created when money is available, the need is obvious and little seems to happen.

They must demonstrate that funding safeguards have not dampened their enthusiasm for spending on schools. Would the urgency have been different if their own children attended these schools? Would a commissioner watch a son struggle to write on a bare floor and advise patience? Would a governor accept a roof threatening a daughter’s safety while officials exchanged letters about another approval? Families unable to afford private schools have no convenient escape. Their children return to the same classrooms tomorrow. The government cannot treat poverty as though it reduces a child’s entitlement to safety and decent education. The children of ordinary Nigerians deserve the care public officials demand for their own. Benue’s reported balance, alongside accounts of deteriorating schools, makes its government’s response particularly urgent. Imo, Osun, Kwara and Delta also owe detailed answers, as does every other affected government. No state earns a pass because another has a larger balance.These figures reflect July 2025, but governors cannot hide behind last year’s calendar. Which schools have since been repaired or delivered? Where are the completion certificates and contractors’ handover records? Communities should be able to inspect the results, rather than take another official assurance on trust.

Some balances may have reasonable explanations. Recent receipts, procurement disputes or documented difficulties at project sites can cause delays. Such explanations deserve consideration when supported by records. But “we are processing it” cannot become a permanent answer to parents whose children lose learning time whenever it rains.

For grants already released, the Federal Government has provided the intervention funding. State authorities must fulfil their implementation obligations. UBEC’s responsibility, however, continues after the transfer. Its Finance and Accounts Department identifies slow utilisation by SUBEBs as a challenge. If monitoring repeatedly exposes delays, the commission must show what corrective action follows and whether it works. And where are the State Houses of Assembly? It should not take newspaper exposés for lawmakers to summon SUBEB officials, demand the ledgers and insist that auditors investigate discrepancies. Where scrutiny reveals evidence of diversion or fraudulent procurement, the files should reach the EFCC, ICPC or other appropriate agencies. Oversight must follow the money through to completed projects, with findings made public and corrective action tracked. Nor should hurried spending become an excuse for inflated contracts. Children gain nothing from classrooms that crumble once the commissioning cameras leave. Public money must buy buildings that remain safe through years of everyday use.

Communities can help when they know what has been approved. Parent associations should know which schools are scheduled for renovation, who holds each contract and when work should finish. Such information allows residents to challenge disappearing contractors and incomplete projects. Another election approaches. There will be speeches about the future and promises to remember the poor. Parents should ask what happened to the education funds already entrusted to those seeking their votes. Campaign gifts cannot repair years of lost learning. Fresh promises cannot settle old obligations. The required accounting is straightforward: publish amounts received, expenditure, outstanding balances, approved projects and completion deadlines. Explain delays and identify responsibility. Let parents see which school received what. Governments that have delivered can demonstrate it; those that have failed must stop sheltering behind vague assurances. Every delay costs more than money. A pupil who falls behind may struggle through later classes or leave school altogether. A project completed years late cannot return the opportunities lost while it waited.

Somewhere, a parent is washing a faded uniform and finding money for another school day. That parent has kept faith with education through sacrifice. Governors must honour their obligations with the money placed in their care.