Governor Zulum to Jack Rich: Borno delegates won’t disappoint you

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has declared that the people of Borno State are appreciative of the visible footprints and humanitarian strides of a frontline Presidential Aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Tein T.S. Jack-Rich, in the state.

Governor Zulum made the disclosure at the weekend playing host to the APC Presidential Aspirant and his entourage at the Government House in Maiduguri who were on a consultative visit to the state to meet with Stakeholders and Delegates of the Party ahead of the Presidential Primaries slated for 29th and 30th May 2022.

The Borno State Governor noted with gratitude the people-oriented projects executed by Mr Jack-Rich in parts of the State which includes world-class Potable Water Facilities of 250,000 Litre Capacity each at Gonidangari and Shehuri North in Maiduguri as well as the ongoing ultra-modern Faculty of Engineering and 180-Bed capacity Hotel projects at the Nigerian Army University in Biu.

He said the projects have significantly alleviated the sufferings of displaced communities in the State and have endeared the benefactor, Mr. Jack-Rich to the people of Borno State.

“Jack-Rich is not new to Borno State, you executed very big water projects, two of them inside Maiduguri, one in Shehuri-North and another in Gonidangari. The Water Project is one of the multi-million Naira Project that has been done by you, and this has gone a long way in alleviating the sufferings of displaced communities in our State. Furthermore, you have forgotten to mention that you are also a traditional title holder in Borno State”.

“Once again let me use this opportunity to convey our deepest appreciation and to assure you that the people of Borno State are happy with you and insha Allah in the fullness of time we shall not disappoint you”.





Governor Zulum also said he believed that the presidential aspirant is eminently qualified and has the capacity and wherewithal to become the President of Nigeria and move the country forward.

The Governor maintained that the Borno State APC delegates who also believe in the capacity of Mr. Jack-Rich will make a wise decision to ensure that the right Presidential Candidate emerges at the Primaries.

“We have been receiving many Presidential Aspirants, I want to tell you that I’m a man of my word, I don’t talk too much, and I’m a man of reality. We have been waiting for all the Presidential Aspirants to come so we can assess their potentials with a view to taking decision that will move the Nation forward”.

“Many of us share in your thoughts, and by your statement, what you are saying is from your heart. We believe you have the capacity, we believe you have the wherewithal and the agility to move the Nation forward”.

“Honestly speaking from the bottom of my heart, I know that Borno State Delegates know that you (Jack-Rich) have the capacity to move the nation forward, and I hope the delegates will take wise decision to ensure that the right Candidate is put in place as the Presidential Candidate of our great Party”.

Governor Babagana Zulum however emphasized the need for all presidential aspirants to unite after the primaries and work towards the victory of the Party in the 2023 General Elections.

He also asserted that deepening internal democracy, peace building and national cohesion are key to National Development.

“The most important thing I will like to stress is the unity of the Party. The unity of our Party is very important and which I believe whatever the outcome is, after the Primaries we have to come together to see that our Party wins the National Government”.