Governor Wike extends 10 pm – 6 am curfew to all LGs in Rivers

Rivers State security council on Thursday announced the imposition of state-wide curfew to commence the same day and last from 10 pm to 6 am.

This is a review of an earlier curfew announced by Governor Nyesom Wike on Monday, to commence Wednesday and imposed on the land borders of Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Imo states.

The Governor in another broadcast explained that the decision to impose the curfew on the entire state was taken after an exhaustive deliberation by the state security council.

The governor recalled that on 28th April 2021, the State security council, in consideration of the recent murderous attacks on security personnel in Ikwerre and Abua/Odual Local Government Areas had imposed a night-time curfew on all entry and exit points with Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Imo States.

But, after a review of the present security situation, the governor said there were possibilities of further deadly attacks on hard and soft targets across the state.

Consequently, he said it became imperative for the State Government to take further necessary measures to “secure our state and safeguard lives and property.”

Wike said: “the State security council has, today, after exhaustive deliberation, decided and advised that a statewide curfew on human and vehicular movements be imposed as part of additional measures to prevent the faceless criminals from unleashing their deadly actions.

“Consequently, a night curfew is hereby imposed on the entire 23 Local Government Areas of the state prohibiting any human and or vehicular movement within or any part of the state from 10.00 pm. to 6.00 am, from today 29th April 2021 until further notice.”

He emphasised that in taking these and other drastic measures at this time, the state government’s singular intention is to secure the state and guarantee the protection of lives and property.

The governor urged everyone in the state to be vigilant and promptly report every suspicious movement in their neighbourhood to the security agencies for immediate actions.

