Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has dismissed the news over attack of his convoy by gunmen at Okpala along Owerri/Aba express highway on Saturday.

Describing it as fake news, Uzodimma pointed out that the claims that seven persons believed to be security aides on the said convoy died in the process and that five government aides to the Governor sustained different injuries is nothing but a “satanic-driven falsehood”.

In a statement issued Saturday by the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to Governor Oguwike Nwachukwu, he said that the claims by the author that he has spoken to one of the security operatives on condition of anonymity is a wicked fabrication

While denying that no such thing happened, the Governor observed that what is playing is nothing but orchestrated falsehood arising from extreme hallucination due to alliance and communication with the devil by the author.

He said: “my convoy did not move an inch on Saturday because there was no need since I was busy in office, from morning till late in the evening, attending to numerous State matters that are dear to his heart and in the interest of the people”.

He observed that sore losers in Imo State politics can never and have never wished him and his government well, hence they have continually resorted to raking up matters they know are pure lies to destabilise him.

According to him, “they have continued to do so because they cannot come to terms with the superlative performance of my government despite all they have done to frustrate my administration, including orchestrating insecurity”.

The Governor vowed to remain undaunted in his determination to turn the fortunes of Imo State around and will continue to remain focused for as long as he will be in office as the Governor.

