Governor Umahi assents to Ebonyi 2021 budget 

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi has assented to the state’s 2021 budget.

This is coming barely one week after he presented N122,852,045,222.49bn appropriation bill to the Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

The 2021 budget is tagged “Budget of Stabilization and Consolidation in a Recession”.

The governor while assenting to the bill commended the house for its speedy passage.

His words: “This house remains the most peaceful House of Assembly in Nigeria. Let me with all sense of humility and gratitude to God thank our State House of Assembly. We may not know the importance of a peaceful House of Assembly.

“We may not know the dangers of making an opening for people to destabilize the house and by extension, the state. That’s why I commend the majority of you who have stood your ground that the pivot of our progress and development is hinged on the House of Assembly.

“I also commend the lawmakers for not allowing themselves to be used to destabilize the state.

“I thank them for their commitment to making laws for the development of the state.

“We are grateful, and we will support you to every length. Just know that what you are doing is not a favour to the governor. Most of you are younger than I am. This standard you have set through your patriotism, you will definitely benefit from it.

“Thank you for this budget. People may not know why our budget is passed within this shortest period. We engage the house off-camera during budget preparation. Moreover, the house is always briefed about our income and expenditure.

“So, it is not difficult for them to ascertain what we are doing on every element of the budget. We are happy that the three arms of government know where we are and where we are going and the challenges of Ebonyi State.”

Earlier, the Speaker of the House of Assembly said the budget passed all the processes of legislative proceedings before its passage into law.

He assured the governor that anything he brings for the acceleration of development in the state would be given quick passage.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…