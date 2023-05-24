Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has commissioned the Law Library of the State Ministry of Justice.

The event took place at the Ministry of Justice, Abdlkareem Lafene Secretariat, Minna.

Bello emphasized the critical role of the judiciary in dispensing justice which, he said, is a prerequisite for peace and order.

He maintained that his administration has provided the needed support to the Judiciary all through, and expressed optimism that the next administration will sustain the efforts so that Judiciary will continue to serve its purpose.

The governor described the Law Library as a “fantastic” project that would improve the capacity of lawyers.

“Overall, it’s a fantastic project. It will definitely improve capacity. It’s first of its kind, and they have put in lots of effort in terms of putting together all the materials,” he said.

He commended the efforts of the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry and all other staff for coming up with such an initiative.

The governor enjoined the staff on the maintenance of the library.

“I call on the entire staff to make the best use of this library by collaborating with other sister agencies to enrich its content in terms of print materials, computer-assisted legal research, and microform collections of laws in force, session laws, superseded laws, foreign and international laws, and other research resources,” he urged.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Nasara Danmalam said the project was one of his priorities since he was appointed, Attorney General, adding that the area office in Kontagora is about 90% complete.

According to him, “We have the hard and soft library and of course the gazette office” and it is open to the general public, explaining that it would improve efficiency.





In her remarks the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Barrister. Maryam Mahmud Commended Governor Sani Bello’s administration as well as the Attorney General for updating, upgrading and enriching the Ministry’s library.

The law library has a hard library, e-library, reference and research sections.

