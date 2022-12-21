Governor Oluwaseyi Abiodun Makinde @ 55

THE 25th of December of every year is not only Christmas Day to the Makinde family across the globe; it’s also a special day to Engr. Oluwaseyi Abiodun Makinde, the Executive Governor of Oyo state, a, businessman, a sophisticated politician and a compassionate family man with manifest devotion to families and friends. This year is unique because he is marking his 55th birthday as a key stakeholder in the Oyo State project, a global leader, nationalist and a rallying point for socio-economic development of Oyo State. Fifty-five years of existence under the sun is remarkable; it demands appreciating God for His grace and benevolence, and for the success(es), failures and progress that the celebrant has experienced in his earthly sojourn so far (Psalm: 100:1-5). After trying three times to serve the people of Oyo State as governor and Chief Executive, he finally got the nod through the ballot in 2019. He has remained resolute, stoically focused and sedate in uplifting his cherished popular mandate. A close look at his scorecard reveals that the Ibadan-born politician is committed to attaining his set goals and electoral promises without delay. His administration is determined to make a difference in the governance of the state, delivering the dividends of democracy to the nooks and crannies of the Pacesetter State. It is focused on its four cardinal pillars, which are health, education, security, agriculture and economic expansion through agric business and infrastructure development.

This journalist appreciates the Omoluabi spirit of Mr. Governor in upholding his promises that all uncompleted projects which are strategic to the development of the state will be considered and completed. The success recorded is monumental and inspiring; the birthday boy is a friend of the masses. He enjoys leading by example, developing an Oyo State that we can all be proud of. By way of advice, I would want the administration to consult private sector operators on how to improve solid minerals development and tourism due to their comparative advantages. These sectors can jack up the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state tremendously. There should be a cashew plantation sited in Irepo Local Government Area of the state while the Oyo Agricultural Development Programme (OYSADEP) should be saddled with responsibility of using their extension workers, herbicides and equipment with technical knowhow to see that the project is achieved. Then the administration must remain focused on moving the state from poverty to shared prosperity.

Thumbs up for Governor Seyi Makinde’s Omoluabi principle. He has made a mark this first tenure, living an amazing lifestyle with kind feelings for the poor and needy, recognising the underprivileged and have-nots in the society with a caring heart to alleviate their suffering. To his detractors, he may be bad, but to his admirers, particularly those whose lives he has touched, he remains a blessing. Indeed, Omititun flows on, creating practical possibilities and opening up new frontiers to the benefits of the pacesetter state & its good people. A political warlord who lives in Oyo State describes Governor Abiodun Oluwaseyi Makinde, FNSE thus: “He is a tested, committed, steadfast player in the crusade to play politics in a fundamental and selfless way to bring progress and development to Oyo State and its people. Most importantly, he is a very good team player”. Oyo State people are proud of his noble achievements and he deserves the best from the people in terms of support. The people should allow him to continue working for us with big ideas and sustaining our democratic journey in the pacesetter state.

Makinde was born on 25th December 1967, on Christmas Day (Jesus Christ’s Birthday). Makinde was born to a renowned teacher turned accountant, the late Pa Olatunbosun Makinde and Madam Abigail Makinde of Aigbofa compound in Oja’ba, Ibadan. He is the third child of the family. He had his primary and secondary school education in Ibadan and in 1985, he gained admission into the University of Lagos (UNILAG) where he studied and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering and did his National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) with Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), where he served in various positions creditably and excellently. In 1997, he set up his private business: Makon Engineering and Technical Services International where he his is the Group Managing Director/CEO. He got the CCII National Merit Award, the SWAN (Oyo State) Gold Merit Awardee and FRCN (Ibadan) “Astute Politician of the year 2018” awards for assisting the underprivileged in the society and many more accolades to his honour. He is a philanthropist of exceptional calling who has donated blocks for school building, provided boreholes, rendered financial assistance to the less privileged and created opportunities through vocational courses, a prime mover in a small town called Ajia. He created over 2,000 jobs for Oyo State indigenes through his Youth Empowerment Programme initiated years ago remains a Peace/Evergreen Ambassador.

To God alone be the glory, 55 hearty cheers to an accomplished Omoluabi personified, a political navigator, a jolly good friend with big ideas who has carried himself with dignity and unbending purpose to improve the people’s social and economic life. He is courageous, a stickler for excellence, uncompromisingly rigid in principles. Makinde is married to Engr. Mrs. Tamunominini Olufunke Makinde, an icon of style, exemplary woman of note and they are blessed with children. As he adds another year to his age, one cannot but look back and see the story of the man as a lesson on how determination, hard work and dedication can make a man triumph over any kind of limitation. Here is wishing him the best of good health, long life, happiness and many more years ahead, coated with God’s love. Congratulations Sir. Merry Christmas Sir. Happy Birthday Sir… Aseyi Samodun ooo !!!