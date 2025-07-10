Governor Lawal delivers 59,205 bags of fertiliser to empower Zamfara farmers

…reinforces agriculture as key economic driver

Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has taken decisive action to strengthen the agricultural sector by distributing 59,205 bags of fertiliser to farmers in the state.

Lawal on Wednesday, flagged off the distribution of inputs for the 2025 wet season farming and also commissioned the new Fadama House at the Ministry of Agriculture, Gusau.

This strategic move not only boosts food production but reinforces agriculture as the economic lifeblood of the region.

With over 80 per cent of Zamfara’s population engaged in farming, this initiative marks a vital step toward sustainability, food security and rural economic growth.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that 98 fertiliser trucks were launched for onward distribution to farmers in Zamfara for wet season farming.

The statement added that some other assets distributed include 34,800 kg of rice seeds, 80,000 kg of maize seeds, 23,740 litres of herbicides, 11,735 litres of insecticides and 23,470 sachets of seed dressing chemicals.

In his address at the ceremony, Governor Lawal highlighted that distributing free fertilisers reflects his administration’s ongoing commitment to transforming Zamfara State through sustainable agriculture and rural development.

He said, “Agriculture remains the lifeblood of our state’s economy. It is not just a sector, but it is the very identity of our people.

“Our administration has embraced the slogan ‘Farming is Our Pride’. It speaks to the core of who we are and what we must prioritise as a people. Over 85 per cent of our population relies on agriculture for survival. It is our duty, and indeed our moral obligation, to support and empower them.

“This administration views agriculture as a strategic driver of food security, job creation, poverty reduction and inclusive economic growth. That is why we are implementing an agricultural transformation plan, tailored to the peculiar needs of our communities and aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 2, which seeks to end hunger, improve nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture.

“Despite climate change challenges and the late 2025 rainy season, we remain focused. Our government proactively supports farmers with the necessary tools and resources needed to increase production and earnings.

“We invest in seeds, fertilisers, systems, technology, and human capital to achieve long-term impact.

“Our inclusive vision emphasises women, youth and individuals with special needs as agents of transformation, not just participants.

“We have digitised our distribution process to eliminate diversion, enhance transparency, and ensure support reaches the right farmer at the right time.

“We recognise farmers face hurdles like limited access to inputs, financing, market uncertainties, post-harvest losses and climate change effects. But we’re actively confronting these issues.

“Through integrated and scalable interventions, we are building a value-chain approach that supports our farmers from planting to post-harvest.

“We are promoting mechanisation, strengthening extension services, and creating access to agro-processing and markets.

“Let me take a moment to speak directly to the beneficiaries of this year’s programme. These inputs are not intended for sale. They are not commodities to be traded for quick gain. They are tools of productivity, investments in your future and the future of Zamfara. Use them wisely, use them responsibly, and let them serve as a foundation for increased harvest and improved livelihood.

“Distinguished guests, brothers and sisters, it is now my honour and privilege to formally flag off the 2025 wet season farm inputs distribution, which will benefit 59,205 smallholder farmers across our state.”

