Governor Lalong to return private schools to original owners

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has reiterated that the decision of his administration to hand over all missionary schools to their original owners is in the realisation of the need to partner with faith-based organisations for greater educational development of the State.

The Governor said this when he received the Papal Nuncio to Nigeria Arch Bishop

Anthonio Phillipazi who paid him a courtesy visit at the new Government House Little Rayfield Jos.

The Governor who appreciated Papal Nuncio for the visit said he has continued to enjoy the support and prayers of the Church in the discharge of his duties as Governor of Plateau State, Chairman Northern Governors Forum and currently the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

He acknowledged the role that the Catholic Church has played in the educational sector of Nigeria and Plateau State saying such a foundation gave many people including him the opportunity to serve the nation with passion, integrity and honesty.

Lalong told the Nuncio that very soon, the State would mark the day of forgiveness where continuous prayers and advocacy for reconciliation, forgiveness, tolerance and fighting crime would be highlighted. He disclosed that the State will invite the Papal Nuncio to join in the celebration.





The Papal Nuncio thanked the Governor for sparing time to receive him and his team explaining that he was in Jos

to Commission a new building in St. Augustine Major Seminary Jos.

He said the Church is growing fast particularly in the North disclosing that the new Diocese of Wukari will be inaugurated in April with the new Bishop installed. He said this growth is possible when there is collaboration and unity in the body of Christ.