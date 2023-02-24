Isaac Shobayo – Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has tasked the traditional institution to sustain its role of maintaining peace and harmony within their domains, particularly with the 2023 general elections around the corner.

Lalong was speaking while presenting a second-class staff of office to the Rekna of Bashar in Wase Local Government His Royal Highness Alhaji Abdullahi Idris Isa.

The governor said the traditional institution has continued to play the role of a stabilising force at all times, especially during crucial national engagements such as the elections about to commence.

He said the traditional institution must not only continue to work with all segments of society for the success of the elections, but should also make the citizens know that they have a role to play in the democratic development of the country.

While congratulating the monarch for ascending the throne, he also appreciated the kingmakers who did all that is required according to the customs and traditions of the Bashar Chiefdom to expeditiously select a successor to occupy the stool.

He said “While you discharge your duty diligently, I admonish you to be more proactive, carry your people along irrespective of creed, religion or any affiliation. Avoid tendencies that will make you a sectional leader thereby jeopardizing the sanctity of the revered stool which you are occupying in trust for your people.”

Lalong also urged him to carry everyone along and work with the government to promote peace, development and harmony, advising him not to get involved in politics but sensitise his people to participate in the political process and perform their civic duties.

In the forthcoming elections, he said “For the people of Bashar and Wase Local Government in general, I want to thank you for always supporting us and voting for our party. That is why we have also reciprocated by giving you what you deserve. Let us continue this good partnership even as we head to the polls this Saturday to elect our next President, Senators and members House of Representatives.

“I know you are aware that apart from Voting for your son Rt. Hon. Idris Wase for the House and myself as Senator, the big deal is to massively vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President. I have the confidence that you will do the needful this Saturday and during the elections for Governor and House of Assembly when my successor by the grace of God Dr Nentawe Yilwatda and other candidates of our party will be massively elected. Please ensure that you conduct yourselves peacefully and shun any act that will jeopardise the peace and progress of our State and country at large.”





Long Gamai of Gamailand HRH Miskoom Martin Shaldas III who spoke on behalf of Gbong Gwom Jos Da Jacob Gyang Buba used the opportunity to once again thank the Governor for paying special attention to the traditional institution since assuming office, describing him as a leader with a passion for peace, security and harmony.

In a similar vein, Emir of Wase Alhaji Muhammadu Sambo Abubakar said since coming on board, Governor Lalong has paid greater attention to reviving and strengthening the traditional institution so that it can contribute meaningfully to the development of the State.

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Idris Wase who is the brother of the new Rekna of Bashar, thanked Lalong for his sense of fairness, justice and equity which he said has been demonstrated in his non-interference in the selection of the Rekna and other traditional rulers across the state.

He recalled that Lalong has so far created 285 new districts, 36 chiefdoms as well as restored 3 chiefdoms scrapped by the previous administration.

