Governor Lalong signs N147.53bn 2021 appropriation bill into law

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has signed into law the 2021 Appropriation Bill of N147.53billion passed by the State House of Assembly, consisting of N90.19 billion as recurrent and N57.34 billion as capital expenditures.

The governor while signing the bill into law said the 2021 budget will focus on areas that will stimulate economic growth and recovery, particularly as the year begins under a second wave of COVID-19 which has affected the economy adversely.

He said: “With the successful passage of the 2021 budget within record time, we shall now settle down to implement the budget vigorously. As we face the second wave of COVID-19, we shall continue to appeal to our people to observe all protocols so that we do not have any reason to lock down again and further hurt the economy.”

Lalong said the government will in the 2021 fiscal year support businesses that will hopefully grow and in turn pay taxes especially now that the state has signed into law the new tax law for development.

While wishing the citizens of the state a prosperous new year, the governor again appealed for adherence to COVID-19 protocols, saying his experience in the past one week confirms the reality of the pandemic.

He recognised the patriotism, sacrifice and diligence of front line medical personnel who continue to risk their lives in fighting the pandemic, asking them not to be deterred in saving lives.

