Governor Lalong orders security to fish out terrorists behind the Plateau attack

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has ordered security forces to go after terrorists who attacked Maikatako village in Bokkos Local Government Area of the state leading to the deaths of 11 people and the injuries of others.

Recall that a family of nine was burnt to death and two others were killed on Tuesday by terrorists at Maikatako village in Bokkos local government area of Plateau State.

Reacting to the ugly incident through a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, Governor Lalong said the killers must be fished out and brought to justice for the dastardly act.

The governor said the rising incidences of attacks and destruction of farm crops, livestock, and other properties within the general Bokkos area are becoming worrisome and must be checked immediately.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

While sympathizing with the families of the victims, the governor reiterated that his administration will not allow terrorists and bandits to take a foothold in any part of the state, as all security agencies have been directed to be firm and hard on any person or groups behind the criminal acts.

He again appealed to communities to always be security conscious and report any suspicious movements to the security agencies for immediate action, particularly during the forthcoming Yuletide season.

Meanwhile, Commander Operation Safe Haven and GOC 3rd Armoured Division, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali, has paid an on-site assessment to Maikatako village, where he inspected the burned houses and destroyed properties.





Having received a briefing from the sector commander on the nature of the attack and efforts made to counter the terrorists, he commended the troops and the community vigilantes for their quick intervention, which prevented further losses.

Apart from ordering the deployment of more troops, the STF Commander directed the troops to pursue the fleeing terrorists and ensure that they were trained in line with the directive of the governor and president.

Gen. Ali also commiserated with the families of victims and the entire community, asking them not to take the law into their hands by engaging in reprisals. He assured them that the security forces would not relent in ensuring that the people got justice.

The Chairman Bokkos Local Government, Joseph Guluwa, the Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Barnard Matur, and the former Chairman Bokkos LGA, Hon. Luka Makut, were also at the community to sympathise with them.