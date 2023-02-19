From Isaac Shobayo, Jos

Governor Simon Bako of Plateau State has commended the troops of the 3 Division Nigerian Army for restoring peace and creating an enabling environment for cultural activities to thrive in the state.

The Governor Lalong stated this during the celebration of the year 2022 West African Social Activities (WASA) held at the 3 Division Physical Training Ground, Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Jos, Plateau State.

According to a statement signed by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 3 Division Jos, Plateau State, Major Ishaku Takwa, the Governor appreciated all other security agencies, traditional rulers, and the people of Plateau State for their efforts at ensuring peace, adding that the military could not have done it alone without their support and cooperation.

The Governor, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Major General Augustine Agundu, retired, disclosed that the state will continue to support the military and other security agencies in the state to ensure that the state lives up to its slogan of being the “Home of Peace and Tourism.”

According to him, the Plateau was able to host the Festival of Art and Culture and other cultural activities across the state as a result of the current peace being enjoyed in the state, and he called on all stakeholders to support the military and other security agencies in the fight against all forms of violence and criminality in the state.

The Governor commended the Nigerian Army for promoting and projecting the cultural heritage of Nigeria through its annual celebration of WASA, which showcases cultural dances and other artistic displays.

In his address, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division and Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Maj Gen Abdulsalami Ibrahim, said the level of cooperation among security agencies and members of the public in the state is highly commendable, adding that peace is very dear to all, and urged the people of the state as well as stakeholders to continue to work together for peace and development.

He expressed his delight to see personnel of the Nigerian Army, their families, and the people of Plateau State in a friendly atmosphere to celebrate and display their unique and rich cultural heritage.

General Ibrahim further added that the troops’ welfare and reward for hard work form an integral part of his command, hence why the occasion was used to reward personnel who distinguished themselves in the professional discharge of their duties.

He also used the opportunity to thank the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, CFR, for his support, motivation, and exemplary and transformational leadership to the Nigerian Army, which he described as a key factor in the successes so far recorded in the Division’s area of responsibility.





Highlights of the event were cultural performances by various cultural troupes and a unique Quarter Guard drill display by soldiers’ wives (Magajiyas), as well as highly entertaining tug-of-war contests featuring personnel of the Federal Fire Service, the Nigeria Correctional Service, the Federal Road Safety Corps, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps. Others are soldiers’ wives and National Youth Corps members.

The event also witnessed the presentation of souvenirs to dignitaries, the beating of the retreat, and the lighting of the campfire.