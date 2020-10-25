Governor Ishaku imposes two-day curfew on Jalingo

Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku has impose a two-day curfew on the state capital, Jalingo.

This follows the looting of five major warehouses belonging to the state government on Saturday night by angry youths of the state.

Mr Haruna Manu, the state deputy governor who declared the order on behalf of state government in Jalingo said, the decision became necessary in other to protect the lives and properties of the state.

According to him, the order began since Saturday 11pm, till Monday 8am to allow government ascertain the level of distractions and calm the situation against further breakdown of law and order.

The state government in the statement alleged that, troublemakers have laid siege on the streets of the state capital to cause more mayhem on government properties as gathered by her intelligence, and has decided to impose the order to frustrate the plan while security agencies have been directed to be extra vigilant and stop trouble makers from seizing the opportunity to cause further destructions.

“This, they must do within the confines of the law and by protecting the human rights of our people.

“Let me specifically appeal to our teeming youths to be law abiding so that their disposition can help government tame the hoodlums perpetuating this breach of public peace”. The state government plead.

Tribune Online reports that the angry youths who disguised as #EndSARS protesters, began their looting operation around 5pm on Saturday till 1am on Sunday.

Tribune Online also reports that the looted items were food items sent by the federal government as relief materials for the IDP’s who were displaced in the farmers headers clashes and ethnic clashes in 2019, as well as Covid-19 palliatives that were brought since may 2020, by the federal government and the once donated by CACOVID Nigeria on August 18th 2020, for 26,000 household in the state.

