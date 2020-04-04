Governor Inuwa Yahaya greets Oshiomhole at 68

By Ishola Michael - Gombe
Gombe State governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has felicitated  the National Chairman of the  All Progressives Congress (APC),  Adams Oshiomhole, as he turned 68 years on Saturday.

In a congratulatory message,  Yahaya said that  Oshiomhole’s  attributes of courage, discipline, and forthrightness have helped greatly in strengthening the APC and stabilising the polity.

He commended Oshiomhole’s political sagacity and maturity in handling party affairs and his  commitment to party supremacy, democratic tenets, and nation-building as well as his  support and commitment to the success of the next level agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“As a comrade and former labour leader, public servant, and accomplished politician, Oshiomhole has always stood firm on his conviction and demonstrated remarkable courage and exemplary leadership”, Governor Yahaya noted.

He added, “We in Gombe State are happy to identify with the  National Chairman of our great party on this auspicious occasion of his 68th birthday anniversary. This is indeed a great milestone that calls for celebration, especially given the fact that his life is one full of patriotic service, commitment, and struggles in the interests of the common man and the nation.”

 

