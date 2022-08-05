Governor Inuwa visits Chief of Army Staff, seeks continued support to maintain peace in Gombe 

In furtherance of his efforts at sustaining peace and security in Gombe State, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, was on Friday at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja where he met with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after a closed-door meeting with the army chief, Governor Inuwa indicated that his administration will continue to have constant engagement with the armed forces to safeguard the prevailing peace in Gombe State.

He commended the Nigerian army and its sister agencies for their role and relentless efforts in containing the current insecurity bedevilling the nation.

“I want to specifically thank the Chief of Army Staff for what he has been doing, especially considering the security situation in the country today. Even upon the numerous challenges across the country, they have been able to help us maintain the peace in Gombe State “.

He said his administration will continue to seek the support and cooperation of the armed forces and other security agencies through constant engagement towards safeguarding the prevailing peace in Gombe State.

