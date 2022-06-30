Governor Inuwa moves to tackle recurring road accidents along Gombe bypass 

Following a recent road accident on the Gombe Southern bypass road, the Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to continually work with relevant agencies to find a permanent solution to the recurrence of auto accidents along the road.

The Governor made the commitment during a special visit to the scene of the recent truck accident on the Gombe- Biu Bypass which claimed 15 lives and left many injured.

The Governor expressed commitment to putting a permanent solution to the perennial problem which has claimed many lives and property of the citizenry”.

While unveiling some of the immediate measures his government will take to curtail the perennial problem, the Governor disclosed that “we have resolved to put a barrier along the road to stop trucks and other heavy-duty vehicles from passing through the road until when it is late at night when there are less traffic and less activities”.

He added that “We will also work with relevant authorities to divert traffic to the alternative route along Yola Road where they can pass and link up with Biu road through Kalshingi”.





According to the Governor, “The road was constructed some years back as a bypass to avert frequent heavy truck accidents in Gombe town, but due to urbanization and expansion of the town, the road seems no more a bypass, leading to frequent ghastly motor accidents almost on daily basis”.

Inuwa Yahaya said that his administration will not hesitate to take any measure within the ambit of the law that may help avert such tragedies, stressing that, “the major role of government is to protect lives and property of its citizens”.

He, therefore, issued a stern warning against the indiscriminate building of structures on the right side of the way by residents and traders to avert unnecessary loss of lives and property.

He added that “whatever measures the government would take will never yield positive results without support and cooperation of the public”.

The Governor, therefore, urged members of the public to cooperate with the government and avoid indiscriminate erection of houses, shops and other structures on the right of way and ensure compliance with laws guiding land administration.

“As you can see, we are here together with heads of all relevant security agencies and the traditional rulers; we shall continue to work together towards putting an end to this problem”.

According to him, “Our government will not tolerate the indiscriminate erection of buildings and other structures on the right of ways or any other thing that will endanger people’s lives”.

“We already have a task force under CP Mohammed Wakili which enforces compliance to rules and regulations towards ensuring the safety of our people”, he added.

Speaking during the visit, the Gombe State Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Ishola Babaita assured the readiness of his men to enforce the Governor’s order to ensure public safety, warning that the law will take its course on whoever is found wanting.

In his short remarks, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr M. N. Thenam said he will deploy his men to ensure safe usage of the road and strict compliance with the new orders issued by the Governor.

Also present during the visit were the Emirs of Akko and Gona, Senior District Head of Gombe as well as heads of security agencies, including the Commandant of 301 regiments, State Director of Security, and Director of Federal Fire Service among others.

