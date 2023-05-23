168 revised edition of Akwa Ibom State Laws of 2022 has been unveiled and presented by Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel to the people of the state.

Contained in seven volumes the governor performed the public presentation and unveiling of the Revised Laws on Monday, at Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo.

According to him, the revised edition of the state laws 2022, will provide an efficient administration of laws and justice in the state, adding that it is one of the legacies of the present administration to the people.

The governor announced that free copies of the Akwa Ibom State Laws revised edition 2022, will be made available in all the courts in the state.

“I told the State Attorney-General in January this year that I will not leave office if I don’t have this law published and unveiled. But I want to thank the Solicitor-General, the entire team, public law officers, the Ministry of Justice, and all those who contributed and made this day successful.

“There are many legacies that we have left, but I want to thank you for painstakingly carrying out this law reforms. Today for efficient and effective administration and justice in the state, we have presented this as part of the soft infrastructure we are leaving behind as part of the processes to make the administration of law easy for everybody to understand.

The governor commended the State Attorney-General and the legal team for their invaluable contributions towards making the revised edition of the laws a successful exercise.

The State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Uko Udom SAN, in his address noted that the dynamism of law makes it imperative to revise the state laws periodically, for a smooth administration of laws in the state.

The Commissioner thanked the Governor for supporting the committee and assured that a copy will be made available at the High Courts.

Presenting a synopsis of the Laws of Akwa Ibom State(Revised Edition) 2022, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice and Solicitor-General Mrs Mfon Edemekong Esq stated that upon the approval granted by the governor through a resolution passed by the State House of Assembly last year, the revision of the laws of the state commenced.

Mrs Edemekong noted that the revised laws consist of 168 laws presented in seven volumes, with the seventh volume containing selected federal enactment commonly used in their jurisdiction, while repeal and obsolete laws have been expunged from the law books and replaced by new ones, among others.





“The following features are therefore to be noted, the revised laws contain a total of 168 laws presented in seven volumes, the seventh volume contains selected federal enactment which is commonly used in our jurisdiction revised laws in line with new trends”, she noted.

