Governor Buni mourns late Yobe Chief Judge

Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has expressed deep shock over the death of the State Chief Judge, Justice Garba Nabaruma who died yesterday at the National Hospital, Abuja.

The governor described the death of the late Chief Judge as a huge loss to the family, the judiciary, the state and the country.

Buni said: “He was a humble gentleman and a consummate professional who was known for fairness and justice. Late Nabaruma has done the state and the judiciary proud in the course of discharging his duties as a legal officer.”

Buni prayed that God will give the family, the judiciary and state the grace to bear the unfortunate loss.

He said the Chief Judge will be remembered for his enormous contributions to the development of the judiciary in Yobe State and Nigeria.

Late Naburama who battled kidney complications took office as the state Chief Judge in 2011 and was the third Chief Judge since inception.

