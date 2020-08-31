Governor Bello’s victory is historic ― Kogi Speaker

Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Prince Matthew Kolawole has described the victory of Governor Yahaya Bello and Chief David Edward Onoja, the deputy governor at the Supreme Court against the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Engr. Musa Wada and Natasha Akpoti of Social Democratic Party (SDP) respectively as historic.

The Speaker in a press statement issued by Femi Olugbemi Chief Press Secretary to the Honourable Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, said it is heartwarming to receive the cheering news of the landmark judgment which has once again confirmed the popularity of the All Progressive Congress, (APC) in the state.

He stressed that truly those petitions lacked merit stressing that juries at the Supreme Court have done justice to uphold the decision of the lower courts on the issues.

He stated that the dismissal of all the cases are long envisaged as many of the points canvassed by the petitioners are based on hearsay, noting that the judiciary has proved to be the last hope of the people.

He further said that the victory wouldn’t have come at a better time considering the rigorous campaigns that earned the majority votes of the electorates across the 21 Local Government Areas in the state.

He urged the opposition to drop whatever grievances they might have and join hands with Governor Yahaya Bello to move the State to the next level of development, noting that the election held on the 16th November 2019 was squarely won by the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Governor Yahaya Bello overwhelmingly

He said the legislative arm under his watch with his colleagues will continue to collaborate with the Executive and other stakeholders to make laws that will enable Governor Yahaya Bello-led administration to do more for the people of the State.

Rt. Hon. Matthew Kolawole on behalf of his family joined other party faithful and well-wishers, the APC Kogi West Senatorial District, management and staff of the Kogi State House of Assembly to felicitate with and congratulate the Executive Governor and Deputy Governor of Kogi State, His Excellencies, Governor Yahaya Bello and Chief David Edward Onoja over their well deserved victory at the Supreme Court against the PDP, SDP candidates.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE