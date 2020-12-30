Governor Bello swears in chief judge, Customary Court of Appeal president

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has sworn in a new Chief Judge of the State and President, Kogi State Customary Court of Appeal.

They are Justices Henry Olusiyi and John Olowosegun.

Speaking after the justices took their oath of office at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Lokoja, Governor Bello urged the judicial officers to improve on the system and ensure effective adjudication process in the state.

The governor who sought the collaboration of all arms of government restated his administration’s commitment towards upholding the principles of separation of powers.

Bello further paid glowing tribute to the late Chief Judge of the state, Justice Nasir Ajana and late President, Customary Court of Appeal, Kogi State, Justice Shuaibu Atadoga.

In a remark, the newly sworn-in Chief Judge, Justice Henry Olusiyi applauded Governor Bello for the transparency exhibited in the process leading to their emergence.

Speaking on his plans, Justice Olusiyi said courts in the state were being sensitised on the need to ensure quick dispensation of justice.

He added that measures were also in place to employ digitisation of the Judiciary in the state.

Earlier, Kogi State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Muhammed Sani Ibrahim SAN, explained that the two jurists were thoroughbred and had distinguished themselves while serving in acting capacities.

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello had in July appointed Justices Olusiyi and Olowosegun as Chief Judge and President Customary Court of Appeal to fill the positions in acting capacities following the demise of former Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajana and Justice Shuaibu Atadoga.