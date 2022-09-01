Governor Bello restates commitment to supporting federal establishments in Niger

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has said that his administration will continue to support all federal establishments in the state for effective service delivery to the people.

Governor Sani Bello stated this when he inaugurated the Hydro-electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) complex in Minna, named after late Senator Dahiru Awaisu Kuta.

He also presented 12 operational vehicles to area offices of the commission.

The governor says the take-off of the commission has brought relief to the riverine communities in the state who hitherto had been subjected to untold hardships ranging from loss of lives, livelihoods and environmental degradation as a result of the activities of the hydro dams.

He expressed optimism that the office complex will help in the timely planning and management of all the recurring challenges faced by the affected communities, especially those downstream.

According to him “I am also very aware of the Commission’s various engagements with those communities that are prone to perennial flooding on the corridors of the electricity generating dams. May I urge the commission to do more in this direction and to always ensure that those affected benefit more from the scheme as it will no doubt alleviate their sufferings and stimulate economic growth”.

While acknowledging the efforts of the management team of the Commission led by the Managing Director, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, for interventions, the governor urged them to sustain a maintenance culture of the building and the operational vehicles.

He said, “to whom much is given, much equally expected, let me appeal to the Commission to develop a robust monitoring mechanism to track its activities across the states of HYPPADEC for proper and judicious use of public resources”.

The governor thereby directed that the SSG and the Commissioner for Lands to ensure that necessary arrangements are made to hand over the adjourning land to the office, to the Commission.

Earlier, the Chairman, Governing Council of HYPPADEC, Joseph Terfa Ityav, explained that the Commission which commenced full operation in 2021, was established to address ecological and socio-economic challenges arising from the construction and operations of hydroelectric dams in the six member states of Niger, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Kebbi and Plateau, adding that the commission has so far recorded tremendous successes.

Ityav attributed the successes of the Commission to the conducive environment provided by the governors of the six member states who are members of the Advisory Committee of the Commission, pointing out that Niger State has remained at the forefront from the time of struggle for the establishment of the Commission to its take-off.

He also appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari, Members of the National Assembly and all those who contributed in making the Commission a reality.

In his address, the Managing Director, HYPPADEC, Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa who recounted how the Bill for the establishment of the Commission was proposed by the late Sen. Dahiru Awaisu Kuta in 2005 and signed into law in 2010, said the act was amended in 2013 and 2018 respectively before its commencement in 2021.