Governor Bello provides working tools for Kogi journalists

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Thursday gave Android phones, worth millions of naira to working journalists in the state to enhance their productivity.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pham. Jamiu Abdulkareem Asuku while presenting the phones to the journalists at the government house Lokoja, said that the government would continue to collaborate with the media to advance the course of democracy.

He noted that journalists are critical stakeholders in the advancement of democracy and development, hence the need for the government to ensure that their welfare is taken care of.

The governor said that his administration has invested huge resources to repositioned the state-owned Media houses and called on media practitioners in the state to cooperate with his administration.

He said that he was particularly pleased to note that journalists across the country are now more concerned about development and welfare of the people, instead of the usual sensational reportage which he said often tends to cause disaffection and confusion.

Speaking further he said “My administration would not constitute a hindrance to your job in the state. You are very critical to the advancement of democracy and development. All we ask for is that you give us a fair hearing and strict adherence to the ethics of your profession.

Earlier, the chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kogi State council, Alhaji Momohjimoh Adeiza, assured that journalists in the state would always uphold the ethics of the practice, by only reporting facts.

He called on the government to be open to the media by providing timely information that would ease the job of journalists, saying that lies can only thrive where there is no information.

While thanking the government for the gesture, Adeiza promised that the council would continue to explore areas of collaborations between the government and the union in the overall interest of the state and it’s people.