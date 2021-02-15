Governor Bello approves establishment of Kogi Council of Information

By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello, has approved the establishment of the Kogi State Council of Information to ensure effective dissemination of information and grassroots sensitization.

Bello becomes the first governor to domesticate the council.

Briefing newsmen in his office, on Monday, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, said the establishment of the Kogi State Council of Information is historic.

“He is the first governor to bring such a council to the state level,” he said, affirming that the governor’s commitment to the information sector is “unprecedented”.

Fanwo said the establishment of the council will help build a “beautiful and productive synergy between information managers at both the state and local government levels,” insisting that the governor has turned Kogi State to “an informed society”.

His words: “It is a common knowledge that any society that is not informed is dangerous. We cannot afford a situation where our people will continue to wallow in either lack of information or misinformation. We have chosen to tell our own stories.

“It will be impossible to achieve our goals without a firm handshake with information managers at the Local Government level. The Kogi State Council of Information will herald a new era in information management in the state.

“When you also add that to the Kogi Open Governance and Accountability System that is currently being developed, you will agree with me that no governor in the history of our state and even our nation has paid more attention to the need for the people to know about what is happening in government like Alh. Yahaya Bello.”

The council will be inaugurated soon by the Secretary to the Government of Kogi State.

