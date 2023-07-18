The governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, will swear in his newly appointed commissioners on Wednesday, 19th July, 2023.

The PUNCH reported that the State House of Assembly unveiled as commissioner-nominees the Chief of Staff to Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former governor of Osun State, Festus Adeyemo, and two commissioners who served in the state cabinet during the tenure of ex-governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Adewale Egbedun, the Speaker, read the names from Adeleke’s letter to MPs at the plenary on July 7.

Kolapo Alimi, commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and Mr. Biyi Odunlade, Special Adviser and later commissioner for Sports, are the two members of Aregbesola’s cabinet who made the list.

Adeyemo, from Irewole Local Government Area, served as Chief of Staff to Oyinlola in the waning days of his administration, when the previous occupant, Dr Peter Babalola, quit the cabinet to pursue governorship ambitions.

Mrs Folashade Adeleke, the sitting governor’s elder brother, and the widow of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke are also on the list.

Other nominees include Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, a former chairman of Atakumosa West local government, Oladosu Babatunde; Bayo Ogungbangbe, Sesan Oyedele, Soji Ajeigbe, Moshood Olagunju, George Alabi, Sunday Oroniyi, Abiodun Ojo, Dr. Basiru Salami, Morufu Ayofe, and Sola Ogungbile.

However, according to Olawale Rasheed, the governor’s spokesperson, the swearing-in ceremony will take place on Tuesday.

The statement read, “Governor Ademola Adeleke has fixed tomorrow Wednesday 19th of July for the inauguration and swearing in of the newly appointed commissioners.

“The event is billed to hold at the Local Government Service Commission building, Government Secretariat, Osogbo by 10 am.

“All commissioners designate are to be seated before 10 am.”





