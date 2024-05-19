Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has mourned the passing of the Oludo Alayemore of Ido-Osun, Oba Aderemi Adeen Adedapo, Sapoyoro I, describing the loss as touching and painful.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the governor commiserated with the traditional council, the people of Ido-Osun, and Oba Adedapo’s immediate family. He noted that Oba Adedapo was a dedicated advocate for the peace and progress of his domain.

“My condolences to the people of Ido-Osun in Egbedore local government on the loss of their traditional ruler, Oba Aderemi Adeen Adedapo, Sapoyoro I. Oba Adedapo was a highly dedicated monarch who made the progress of his subjects and Ido-Osun his core objective while he was alive,” the Governor’s condolence message read in part.

Governor Adeleke noted the deceased monarch’s exceptional professional background in the legal and architectural fields, which he utilized to advance the interests of his people.

“His demise is a huge loss, and I join the people of Ido-Osun in honoring a life full of impactful achievements that defined Oba Adedapo,” he noted, adding, “As much as we grieve his passage, may I enjoin everyone to honor his memory by sustaining his legacy of good deeds and genuine pursuit for the good of society.”

“May God Almighty be pleased with his soul and grant him eternal rest, and it is my fervent hope that everyone touched by Oba Adedapo’s demise finds comfort in the fact of a life full of impactful achievements that he lived.”