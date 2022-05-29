Governor Abubakar Sani Bello wins Niger north APC senatorial ticket

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has emerged winner of the Niger North Senatorial District primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a landslide margin.

Out of the 435 registered delegates, of which 343 were accredited, Governor Sani Bello scored 335 votes to defeat his rival Senator Aliyu Abdullahi Sabi who garnered 7 votes and 1 invalid vote.

Declaring the results in Kontagora, the Niger North retuning Officer, Adamu Abdulkareem announced the incumbent Governor of Niger State as the winner haven secured the highest votes.

Speaking to journalists shortly after he was declared winner, Governor Sani Bello expressed joy for the victory in the APC primary election.

He commended the smooth process that produced him as the flag bearer of the APC noting that it was an indication that the 2023 general elections will be successful.

The Governor who called for a peaceful electioneering process ahead of the 2023 general elections, bemoaned the use of money in the political system, saying that it will not guarantee good governance.





He enjoined all those that have lost, to be patient as they may have better opportunities ahead.

While urging politicians to conduct their campaigns in an orderly manner, the governor directed security agencies to deal decisively with any form of thuggery as well as those carrying and displaying dangerous weapons.

He appreciated all those that made efforts to ensure that he wins the Senate ticket of the APC in Zone C.

“This is a very happy day and a happy moment have seen that a lot of people have made a lot of sacrifices. They mobilised and worked on this project. I commend them for their support, love, and maturity throughout the process. I expect that we conduct campaigns in a very orderly manner.

“I call on anyone that has lost the primary election to be patient. Sometimes when you lose an election you will be angry but maybe God is protecting you from something or God has something better for you. It is not the end of life.” he stated.

Niger North Senatorial District comprises of Kontagora, Mariga, Mashegu, Rijau, Magama, Borgu, Agwara, and Wushishi local government areas.

