Governor Abubakar of Jigawa receives Covid-19 vaccine

THE Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar and his deputy, Alhaji Umar Namadi have received the Covid-19 vaccine at the government house clinic.

The governor took the vaccine shortly after receiving 68,520 dosages of the vaccine which is the state’s allocation from the Federal Government, in Dutse the capital of the state.

Alhaji Abubakar commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 for their commitment towards safeguarding the health of the people in the country.

He noted that health personnel would be the first to be considered for vaccination.

Abubakar, therefore, promised support and assistance for the success of the exercise in the state.

Meanwhile, the Victims Support Fund (VSF) Taskforce on Covid-19 has donated four solar-powered boreholes, overhead tanks and other Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities in public secondary schools in Jigawa State.

Speaking while handing over the WASH facilities at Ringim Government Unity Secondary School, Ringim, the chairperson of the Victims Support Fund Taskforce on Covid-19, Mrs Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji said “the donation is after the completion of the first and second phases of the VSF Covid-19 emergency intervention,”

The chairperson explained that VSF had earlier distributed emergency interventions on Covid-19 which include foods items and personal protection equipment (PPE) materials.

“As part of the third phase of the intervention, the VSF embarked on the massive construction and hand-over of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities in schools and other public places across the country.”

Mrs Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji explained that “three schools in Jigawa State benefited from the WASH projects are, Day Science Secondary School Wunti Hadeja, Government Girls Secondary School Jahun and Government Unity Secondary School, Ringim.”

According to her, “Each school received: a solar-powered borehole and overhead tank, four handwash stations, 2000 pieces of reusable facemasks, and five pieces of four-litre hand sanitizers”.

“Others materials includes 120 Bottles of 500ml Liquid Hand wash and five cartons of bleach”.

She noted that the hand-wash stations have been set up in the schools and the schools have been supplied with liquid hand-wash, sanitisers and bleach.

“VSF continues to provide succour to vulnerable Nigerians and as well as institutional support to agencies involved in the fight against Covid-19”, Akerele-Ogunsiji stated.