Governor Abubakar of Jigawa drops presidential ambition

Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, the Jigawa State governor and presidential aspirant, has dropped his presidential ambition.

The governor made the disclosure while receiving the former minister who paid him a courtesy visit during his nationwide tour, meeting APC delegates ahead of the presidential primary election.

Alhaji Abubakar said, “I will not contest with him. I will not contest with my friend. I repeat I will not contest with my friend and brother.”

He added that “I and he were all sons of Baba Buhari, so we are brothers with the same mission and goal to achieve”.

The governor told the delegates in the state that “please delegates if you look at me, look at Rotimi Amaechi, me and he are the same.”

Abubakar added that “I assure you that if Amaechi will run I will not run. And if I will run, Amaechi will not run. None of us will contest against the other.”





Speaking earlier, the former minister appealed to the APC delegates to vote for him because of his competence and pan Nigerian outlook.

He challenged the delegates not to vote for him because he is a southerner or northerner, but because he is the only Nigerian among all the contestants for the presidency that has both the legislative and executive experiences, adding that he understands Nigeria better.

He said, “Judge me by past records, not what people think and say I am. I have to be the president of Nigeria because of trajectory.”

According to Amaechi, it would not be fair for the north to abandon the south-south in its hour of need because of the long-standing political relationship between the two regions.

Amaechi was accompanied on the visit by a large crowd of followers including a former Chief of Army Staff and Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, and a former Inspector-General of Police, Suleiman Abba among others.