Governor Abiodun calls for total reform of Police Force

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has called for a total reform of the Nigeria Police Force in line with modern policing that would make the force the pride to all Nigerians.

He made the call on Thursday while inaugurating the State Community Policing Advisory Committee at his Oke-Mosan office in Abeokuta, the state capital, that the need for reform has become imperative as there was no alternative to a proactive, dynamic and intelligence-driven police force.

He noted that the system of government being practised in the country should be people-oriented and friendly-police service.

Abiodun noted that the Police were the instrument of coercion in the colonial era as a means of oppression and intimidation by the power that be.

“I urge the police leadership to intensify efforts at a total reform of the police service which will be the pride of all and sundry,” he advised.

He opined that police duty of maintaining public peace, prevention and detection of crimes, was a highly demanding duty, saying that the socio-economic and political activities of the society would only thrive in a secured environment.

The governor applauded the Inspector General of Police for the initiative observing that “it is possible to say that a job of the police is squarely community-oriented and could only be achieved with a synergy of the police as an institution of the people”.

He said, “Community Policing is cheaper, more effective and efficient, and certainly proactive in the prevention of crime. This is the time for the force to actualised its slogan, ‘Police is your Friend’.

He said that in line with his administration’s Public-Private Partnership policy, patrol vehicles equipped with modern communication gadgets had been provided to security agencies, stressing that the state was proud to be one of the pioneers for the implementation of the Community Policing in the country.

Speaking earlier, the Inspector General of Police, represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mr David Folawiyo, who is in charge of Training at the Force headquarters, said the inauguration of the Committee was the beginning of a new era in policing aimed at settling disputes and checkmating petty crimes at the grassroots.

Folawiyo noted that the initiative was to bring back the task of policing to the community, saying it was inclusive, participatory and cheaper means of policing as it involves the community, the police force and the government.

He added that the Nigeria Police Force would support the Committee members in keeping peace, promote justice, create awareness as well as fight vices at the grassroots.

Speaking on behalf of the members, the Chairman of the Committee and the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, represented by the Dagburewe of Idowa, Oba Yinusa Adekoya, welcomed the initiative and pledged the readiness of the traditional institutions in the state to support the initiative.

