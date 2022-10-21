Governor AbdulRasaq leads mammoth Crowd to flag off Hon Ajuloopin Campaign

The people of Ekiti/Oke-Ero/Irepodun and Isin Federal Constituency have been implored to vote massively for the All Progressive Congress, APC flagbearer Honourable Raheem Olawuyi popularly called Ajulo-opin in the forthcoming general election in the interest of the Constituency and the state as a whole.

Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who stated this during the official flag off of the Ajulo-opin campaign held at Seventh Day Adventist Open Field Omu-Aran pointed out that if elected for the third time, Raheem Olawuyi stands a greater chance of emerging as a Principal Officer in the Green Hallowed Chamber.

Governor AbdulRasaq described the APC flagbearer for Ekiti/Oke-Ero/Irepodun and Isin Federal Constituency as a man of transparency and accountability who had achieved a lot since he was elected as a Federal Lawmaker hence the need to vote for him for the third time.

He used the occasion to reiterate commitment of his administration to continue to provide people oriented policies and programmes for the residents and citizens of the state, adding that a vote for APC is a vote for good governance and prosperity.

Governor AbdulRasaq admonished the mammoth crowd to go and obtain their Permanent Voters Card and vote for all APC candidates from state to national level including its presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu come 2023.

In his opening remarks, the Kwara State Chairman of the APC, Prince Sunday Fagbemi said that Kwara has never had it so good like what the state is experiencing under the APC administration in the last three and half years.

According to Prince Fagbemi the administration of Governor AbdulRahman Abdul-Razaq has been able to spread even development across all the wards in the state and for such development to continue, all APC candidates including Raheem Olawuyi Ajulo-opin should be voted for.

The Member representing Ekiti/Oke-Ero/Irepodun and Isin Federal Constituency House Raheem Olawuyi Ajulo-opin could not hide his joy as he repeatedly cheers the mammoth crowd.

There were goodwill messages from the Kwara State Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, Kwara South APC Senatorial Chairman, Honourable Olayemi Olabanji, the state women leader Alhaja Amototo members of the state executive council including house of Assembly members and host of others