Reno Omokri, a Nigerian author and social media influencer, had said the government has no business being in business.

”Government has no business being in business. Whether it is the business of oil and gas, power, aviation, ports or railways.”

He added that the provision of constant amenities could only be guaranteed by private sectors. Government has no business being in business.

”Even the Nigerian Railway Corporation should be sold. And all our airports.” ”…the complete privatisation of the power sector.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari signs Almajiri commission bill, others hours to exit office

Less than 24 hours to exit the seat of power, President Muhammadu Buhari has passed into law the establishment of the Almajiri National Commission and the Federal Road Safety Commission Training Institute..…





Yoruba Nation: Akintoye condemns attack on Ibadan radio station, disowns agitators

The leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba Nation Self Determination Struggle, Emeritus Prof Banji Akintoye, has condemned the invasion of a radio station in Ibadan by a group claiming to be fighting for the liberation of Yoruba people..…

Turkey’s President, Erdogan wins re-election after runoff

President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won the presidential election, extending his power into a third decade by defeating opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the runoff vote on Sunday.…

Reno added that as a nation, we must wean ourselves from military command system where Aso Rock controls affairs.

”We must wean ourselves off this military command system where everything is controlled from Dodan Barracks or Aso Rock. If we don’t, we will never fully enter the Twenty-First Century.”