Government can not end war with force, says Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has observed that no government can end a war with force but rather with peace.

This was even as he assured his administration’s commitment to bring lasting peace to the state.

In a statement issued by the Director-General Media, Yusuf Idris Gusau on Tuesday quoted the governor to have made these remarks while receiving three repentant bandits who surrendered two Ak-47 rifles and some ammunition at a mini ceremony at the Government House, Gusau.

The statement noted that repentant bandits who operated around Bakura Local Government Area of the state said they decided to embrace the Zamfara State peace and reconciliation process to lay down their arms out of their free will and for peace to reign in the state.

Matawalle said his administration is determined to bringing lasting peace to the state through genuine reconciliation and disarmament for the purpose of having a more peaceful state where everyone can live without any fear of being attacked.

He said only dialogue can resolve the insecurity situation bedevilling the state and the country at large and the return of lasting peace.

Matawalle stated, “no war or crisis ends through the use of force but peace.”

He also appealed to the people of the state to assist his government in sustaining the peace so far achieved in the ongoing fight against banditry and other criminalities in the state.

He further commended the security agencies in the state for carrying out their work professionally and assured them of his continued support and cooperation at all times.

Matawalle added that security is the responsibility of all well-meaning citizens of the state that requires a collective approach and urged people to avoid any act of injustice to one another as doing so causes many people to subscribe to criminality.

The governor attributed the proliferation of arms as the major causes of banditry in Nigeria which necessitated his administration to give disarmament more attention in order to reduce the free movement of arms and ammunition to the barest minimum in the state and the country.

The governor also called on the unrepentant bandits that are yet to accept the state peace process to come forward and embrace the process and surrender their arms.

Earlier while presenting the repentant bandits before the governor, the state Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Abubakar Mohammed Dauran said the repentant bandits accepted to repent following the constant calls and appeals from the state government under the leadership of Governor Matawalle.

Receiving the surrendered arms the Zamfara State Commissioner of Police Mr Abutu Yaro said the Zamfara state peace, reconciliation and disarmament have been recording a lot of successes as people of the state are now enjoying relative peace in all parts of the state.

He explained that his command will continue to use kinetic and non-kinetic method in the fight against banditry and other criminalities in the state.

In his speech, the leader of the three repentant bandits, Amadu Katare, said they made the decision to embrace the state peace process as a result of the way and manner the governor is handling the process with total sincerity and commitment.

He said, since the coming of Matawalle’s administration and the introduction of the peace initiative, they have been following to see if it was the usual deceit but realized that the governor is out to do justice to every citizen of the state.

Katare explained that he was forced to join banditry following the extrajudicial killing of his parents, children and wives by the local vigilante

He appealed to governments at all levels in the country to protect the lives and properties of the Fulani because they are being killed innocently on daily basis in the forest and if that is not controlled, a lot of damage will continue to happen.

The event was attended by the Speaker Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Nasiru Maazu Magarya, Chief of Staff Government House, Col Bala Mande rtd, PDP State Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Umar Danfulani Maikatako, Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, All Security heads in the state, Islamic Scholars, Commissioners and Special Advisers.