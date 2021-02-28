Government at all levels should take responsibility for insecurity ― Group

In the light of the recent spate of killings and kidnappings across the country, a civil group and umbrella body for peace scholars and practitioners in Nigeria, the Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP), has condemned such acts of violence, while calling on the government at all levels to live up to their responsibility.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the society’s president, Dr Nathaniel Danjibo and secretary-general, Dr Adeola Adams, which was read at the induction of the society’s new members, at Ijebu-Ode.

The statement made available to Tribune Online at the weekend read in part: “the society condemns the recent violent killing of a student and the subsequent abduction of 48 students including teachers and guardians at the Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State and another set of 317 students kidnapped from a Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State on February 26, 2021.

“The recurring incidents of kidnapping on schools represent an affront and a complete threat to our national security. It is indeed worrisome that most of these crises are maliciously framed as ethnic and sometimes in religious guise. As it is, the nation can no longer afford another national pogrom or carnage in the face of the prolonged Boko Haram debacle.

The society then urged the government at all levels to ensure that further carnage and violence is averted by investing in surveillance and intelligence gathering while calling on all aggrieved parties to “sheath their swords” and desist from acts that foment trouble.

“We wish to remind governments at all levels that the primary purpose of government is to preserve lives and property as contained in Article 14 of the Nigerian Constitution. The society, therefore, calls on governments to effectively deplore both diplomatic and coercive instruments to avert further carnage in major flashpoints across the country,” the statement added.

