Government agents now after Yoruba leaders, group alleges

The apex body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), led by Professor Banji Akintoye, has alleged that agents of the Nigerian government are now attacking relations of its leader, in a bid to intimidate him, saying that a daughter-in-law of the professor escaped being killed on Saturday night at her residence in Agbor, Delta State.

This is as the group drew the attention of all Yoruba across the globe that it shall hold the Nigerian State responsible if anything happens to its leader, Akintoye or any member of his family.

The group made this known on Saturday in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos by its Media and Communications Secretary, Maxwell Adeleye, saying the house of Akintoye’s son, who it refused to mention, was razed during the week, with property worth about N70 million destroyed, including a multi-million naira fish pond.

The group, in the statement, alleged that agents of the State had been trailing some relations of Akintoye, a move it described as satanic and meant to intimidate him out of the struggle for Yoruba Self-Determination, but vowed: “it is no retreat, no surrender.”

The statement further said “the daughter-in-law escaped being killed because her neighbours raised the alarm. Three guns were pointed at her, as the men of the underworld queried her for information on the Yoruba’s struggle for liberation. She was traumatised, harassed and intimidated, but refused to bulge.

“As if that was not enough, these agents returned to the property three days later and razed everything therein. They first poisoned the fishes in the pond inside the compound before razing everything in sight.”

IOO, while saying that it shall hold the Nigerian State responsible if anything happened to its leader or any members his family, sadly recalled that when the daughter of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, was killed, “they merely paraded the suspects and nothing had happened since then.”

The group vowed to continue with its struggle, saying it would not be intimidated or oppressed.