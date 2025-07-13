Governing Council of Nigerian Insurers Association admits —Coronation Insurance MD

The Governing Council of Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has accepted the election of Coronation Insurance Plc Managing Director, Mr. Olamide Olajolo, into its fold.

Insurers said Mr. Olajolo’s election is a strong vote of confidence from the insurance industry, recognising his leadership, deep industry knowledge, and ongoing commitment to the growth and transformation of the sector.

Mr. Olajolo serving as a member of the Council, will continue to contribute to shaping policies that drive innovation, improve market standards, and build public trust in insurance across Nigeria.

He will work alongside other seasoned professionals to influence key discussions around market conduct, customer protection, regulatory reforms, and digital transformation; all crucial pillars for the future of the Nigerian insurance industry.

Mr. Olajolo, while speaking on the announcement, expressed appreciation to the industry for the trust, saying, “It is an honour to be elected to serve on the Governing Council of the Nigerian Insurers Association. The future of insurance in Nigeria rests on collaboration, innovation, and responsible leadership. I am committed to contributing meaningfully to our collective progress.”

Coronation Insurance Plc has recorded notable achievements under Mr. Olajolo’s watch, strengthening corporate governance, improving customer experience, and championing digital inclusion within the insurance value chain.

Insurance experts say his election reflects the wider industry’s recognition of these contributions, and the confidence in his ability to help shape a more resilient and customer-centric insurance sector.

According to the experts, his presence on the NIA Governing Council reaffirms Coronation Insurance’s commitment to industry-wide leadership and advocacy.

The management of Coronation Insurance PLC said it remains proud of this recognition and confident in the value Mr. Olajolo will bring in advancing the goals of the association and the Nigerian insurance industry at large.

