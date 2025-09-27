Governance not about personal gain — Gov Yusuf

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has said that his administration is committed to building people-centred, transparent, and accountable governance, anchored on integrity and service delivery.

He, however, reminded public officials that governance is about service and legacy, not personal gain.

Governor Yusuf made the remark in Kaduna while declaring open a three-day capacity-building workshop on Anti-Corruption, Financial Fraud, Transformational Leadership, and Ethical Values for Commissioners, Special Advisers, Director-Generals, and Permanent Secretaries of the state.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, reaffirmed that corruption is more than an economic crime, describing it as a betrayal of trust, a distortion of values, and an assault on society.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Comrade Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu.

According to him, “This workshop is not just another training exercise but a strategic investment in the very foundation of governance in Kano State. Posterity will not forgive us if we squander the trust placed in our hands. Let integrity be our currency; let service be our culture; and let progress be our destiny.”

He then charged participants to go beyond fine speeches and abandoned notes, urging them to translate the lessons into new ways of thinking, acting, and serving.

The Governor emphasized the need for resilient institutions that will outlive individuals, stressing that continuity in governance depends on strong institutions rather than personalities.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government of Kano State, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, welcomed participants to the event, noting that the training aims to strengthen the pillars of governance in the state.

Represented by the Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Abdullahi Musa, the SSG lamented that corruption is the greatest obstacle to achieving good governance and social justice.

“Corruption weakens institutions, disrupts service delivery, deprives the state of progress, and denies citizens justice by eroding public trust in governance,” he said.

Alhaji Umar also urged participants to judiciously utilize the knowledge obtained from the training to uplift Kano State to a better status.

