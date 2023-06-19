Members of set 90 law class of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria have described the former Governor of Plateau State as a worthy ambassador of the prestigious institution.

The chairman, ABU Law Class Set 90 Sylvanus Tahir, SAN who gave the commendation at a reception in honour of the former governor who was a member of the set said the class was proud of him for being a role model and serving the people of Plateau State and Nigeria meritoriously.

Tahir said the former governor did his best to serve the people and demonstrated a capacity for bringing people together and pursuing peace and security which his administration has scored high.

He described Lalong as a worthy classmate who never allowed the glory of public office to stop him from interacting with his colleagues or failing to assist them whenever the need arose.

While wishing him well in his future political career, Sylvanus Tahir also acknowledged that Lalong as their classmate has made the set proud for his role in the Nigerian political arena especially during the 2023 general elections where he was DG of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Also speaking, former DG NAPTIP Dame Julie Okah-Donli said the ABU Law Class 90 remains proud to associate with Lalong who has reached out to many of his classmates as well as other people throughout his political journey.

Former Secretary to the Government of Plateau State Prof. Danladi Abok Atu said Lalong was worthy of the celebration having achieved so much in managing Plateau State under difficult circumstances.

Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria, Prof. Sharubutu, who was a schoolmate of Lalong in secondary school appreciated him for remaining humble, loyal and caring to his colleagues and other people whom he has served.

Other speakers also described the occasion as worthwhile and another affirmation of the achievements of the former governor who also managed the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) successfully.

In his response, Lalong appreciated his classmates for recognising him and sparing time and resources to celebrate him.

He reflected on his relationship with them and thanked them for their support and encouragement throughout his political journey.





Lalong also appreciated the lecturers who taught them at ABU for making huge sacrifices to give them a solid foundation that has enabled them to contribute to the growth and development of Nigeria.

He assured them that he will continue to put in his best to serve the nation with integrity and passion as well as make his alma mater proud at all times.

The former governor also asked for continuous prayers for Plateau State, especially on challenges that appear to be resurging.

The event held at the International Conference Centre Abuja was attended by members of the set and other invited guests. They include the Senator representing Plateau Central Diket Plang, Member Representing Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency Hon. Ishaya Lalu, APC Gubernatorial Candidate Plateau State Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, and the National Deputy Secretary of the APC Barr. Festus Fuanter among others.

