Governance is serious business not a circus, Lagos APC reacts to Funke Akindele candidacy

The All Progressives Congress in Lagos state says the nomination of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate in Lagos state underscores the lack of seriousness of the opposition party.

Spokesman of the party, Hon. Seye Oladejo, stated this while reacting to the official unveiling of Ikorodu born actress, Funke Akindele as deputy governorship candidate of PDP in Lagos state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos state, Dr Olajide Adediran aka Jandor confirmed Funke Akindele as his running mate on Tuesday.

Reacting to the development, Oladejo said it underscores lack of seriousness and dearth of quality candidate in the Lagos state PDP to put forward for the governorship elections.

He added, “This amounts to trivializing the importance of the forthcoming gubernatorial elections by giving political neophytes who have absolutely nothing to bring to the table their electoral tickets.

It also shows lack of depth in the party as regards quality members to put forward for elections if they could give a member who crossed-carpeted a few days before their primaries the governorship ticket and now went to the make-believe industry to fetch a deputy.

The reason for voters’ apathy is, undoubtedly, due to lack of credible alternatives by the moribund opposition party.

I was amused to read that the deputy governorship candidate said she was suspending her acting career for the elections whose result is highly predictable.

I guess she’s suspending a lot more because she has been in the news of recent for all the wrong reasons.

Lagosians will certainly not allow governance to be turned to a needless experiment or a sitcom. Governance is serious business not a circus.”

Oladejo however congratulate in advance to the duo of Governor Babajide SANWOOLU-olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.