Governance crisis, cause of political instability in African continent ― Ex – Kenya anti-corruption agency boss

A former Head of the Kenyan anti-corruption body, Prof. Patrick Lumumba has identified the “governance crisis” as the fundamental cause of political instability in the African continent.

Prof Lumumba Who is the founder of the PLO Lumumba foundation in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya stated this while speaking as a Guest Speaker at the Graduation lecture for participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course EIMC 15) of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) in Abuja

The lecture with the theme, “Conspiracy Theory And The Future Of Democracy And Development In Africa”, was part of activities to mark the conclusion of a ten-month intensive programme for 78 participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC 15).

According to the anti-corruption czar, “we have a governance crisis, and that is why the African continent is unstable”.

While acknowledging the fact that “Africa is a victim of conspiracy”, the globally-acclaimed scholar warned that, “until the day that Africa begins to think otherwise, we are going nowhere”.

He raised the concern that “there is a new scramble for Africa (by colonial powers), and Africa must be very careful.

According to him, “It is only through unity that we can confront challenges confronting the continent of Africa”.

Though the lawyer maintained that some African leaders now underdevelop their nations and peoples, he expressed optimism that the continent would attain greatness once leaders “begin to pull resources together in Africa”.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, charged the graduating participants to apply the knowledge acquired in solving the myriad of security and other challenges assailing the continent.

Also speaking, the Commandant of the NISS, Alhaji A S Adeleke, pledged the readiness of the Institute to continue to provide quality leadership training for senior public officials across the Africa Continent.

The ceremony featured the unveiling of a book in honour of the DG DSS titled, “Manning The Gates: Essays In Honour of Y M Bichi.

Drawn from Nigeria, the Gambia, and Ghana, the course participants would be honoured with the Fellow of Security Institute (fsi), at the end of the programme.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE