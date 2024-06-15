Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has stressed the need for African leaders to govern their people with integrity, vision, and a deep commitment towards their well-being.

The Governor was speaking at the 2024 Goodluck Jonathan Foundation’s Democracy Dialogue as a special guest at the Foundation’s Democracy Dialogue held in Benin City, Edo State,

The Bauchi Governor told the gathering that his administration has strived to embody the principles of effective leadership through working tirelessly to tackle corruption, improve service delivery and foster an environment that is conducive to economic growth and social development.

Bala Mohammed who spoke through his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau, also said that through inclusive and transparent governance, his administration was able to mobilize resources and channel them towards the critical priorities that matter most to its people.

He said through innovative policies and initiatives, his administration in Bauchi has improved access to quality education, in both, urban and rural areas of the state with the construction and renovation of schools, training and empowering of teachers as well as implementation of curricula that are tailored to the unique needs and aspirations of the people.

Bala Mohammed noted that the theme of this year’s Foundation’s Democracy Dialogue “Functional Education and Effective Political Leadership as a Panacea to Africa’s Growth and Development,” is one that resonates deeply with the people of Bauchi State.

Hence the need for the state government to made it a priority to invest heavily in the educational system, recognizing that a well-educated populace is the foundation for a prosperous and progressive society.

According to him, “I feel highly honoured and delighted to be invited to this 2024 Goodluck Jonathan Foundation’s Democracy Dialogue holding in Benin City, Edo State.

“The sustenance of this important annual event is a testimony of the unwavering commitment of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation to engender democratic ideas and good governance across our continent.

“Under the leadership of my boss, His Excellency, former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the Foundation has been at the forefront of strengthening democratic institutions and fostering meaningful dialogues that uplift the voices of the people.

“The unwavering commitment to these noble causes has been an inspiration to us all, and it is a testament to your enduring legacy as a statesman and a champion of democracy not only in Nigeria but in Africa as a whole.

“The challenges facing Africa are complex and multifaceted, but I am convinced that by investing in functional education and nurturing effective political leadership, we can unlock the immense potential of our continent and pave the way for a brighter, more prosperous future.

“This is the vision that the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation has championed, and it is a vision that I wholeheartedly support. However, education alone is not enough.

“Effective political leadership is also crucial in ensuring that the benefits of education are translated into tangible improvements in the lives of our people.”

Bala Mohammed expressed gratitude to Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan for providing the opportunity to speak on the state of democracy not in Nigeria alone but in Africa.

He hoped that the Foundation would continue to provide platforms for the stakeholders to engage, collaborate, and work towards the common goal of transforming the African continent through the power of education and effective leadership.

