Gov Zulum flags off reelection campaign, says Borno now a peaceful state

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State flagged off his re-election campaign, saying that the state is now peaceful.

Speaking during a rally to formerly flag-off his campaign at Ramat Square in Maiduguri on Monday, Zulum stressed that Borno is now safe and gone are the days when Boko Haram attacks innocent communities under his leadership.

According to him, “for the first time in history, there had been no report of Boko Haram attack and kidnapping in any Local Government Area in the state of recent.

“Now thousands of Boko Haram fighters are surrendering to our Army, we resettled thousands of IDPs back to their ancestral communities, we are committed to restoring peace and security for all in Borno because we are winning the war against Boko Haram”

“My administration is committed to giving a fully secured state for our people and we hope to restore our lost commercial activities by the end of 2023”.

“We are working with security agencies in order to restore night traveling from Maiduguri to Damaturu and from Maiduguri to all the 27 local government areas in the State.

He promised to empower Civilian Joint Task Force CJTF, hunters and vigilantes in order to strengthen security outfits in Borno State.

Zulum urged APC stakeholders and his party supporters to continue supporting his government with prayers day in and day out in order for him to fulfill his campaign promises”

While expressing his satisfaction at the unity displayed by party faithful at his flag-off.

He urged the party faithful to work round the clock to ensure victory for APC during the 2024 elections.

Also speaking, the former Governor of Borno State Sen. Ali Modu Shariff, described Zulum as a best Governor so far in the history of Borno.

“I was a Governor here in Borno, Kashim Shattima was a Governor here, likewise Late Governor Mala Kachalla but no one among us did what Zulum did within three years of his administration”

“If you elect him for the second time he will restore peace and security of our state because I am sure you have seen how committed he is in terms of services to humanity”.

The flag-off had in attendance Senator Abu Kyari, Deputy National Chairman North, former Governors of Borno, Senator Ali Shariff and Sen. Maina Ma’aji Lawan, former Chief of Army Staff Lt. General Tukur Buratai, wife of vice presidential candidate, Nana Kashim Shattim, state minister of agriculture, Baba shehuri, Chairman of TETFund, Kashim Matawalli, among other dignitaries.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE