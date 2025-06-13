Gov Yusuf salutes Gen Abubakar at 83

Kano Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf congratulated former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, on his 83rd birthday, describing him as a true patriot and elder statesman.

Governor Yusuf praised General Abubakar’s significant contributions to Nigeria’s unity, democracy, and peace, saying his legacy remains enduring.

The Governor commended General Abubakar’s role in ushering Nigeria into democratic governance in 1999, noting that the nation’s return to civilian rule stands as a historic milestone made possible by his foresight and leadership.

“General Abdulsalami Abubakar remains a beacon of hope and a shining example of selfless service. His commitment to peacebuilding, national unity, and good governance continues to inspire generations of Nigerians,” Governor Yusuf stated.

Governor Yusuf prayed for General Abubakar’s continued good health, wisdom, and long life, expressing hope that his voice of reason will remain strong in national discourse.

“As you mark your 83rd birthday, the government and good people of Kano State join millions of Nigerians in celebrating your legacy and wishing you more years of impactful service to humanity,” he added.

General Abubakar served as Nigeria’s Head of State from June 1998 to May 1999, handing over power to an elected civilian government and setting the country on a path to democratic consolidation. His leadership and commitment to democracy have left a lasting impact on Nigeria’s history.