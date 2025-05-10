Gov Yusuf pays over N3bn for NECO, NABTEB, NBAI fees of Kano students

The Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the expenditure of over N3 billion to sponsor 141,175 students who passed the 2024 qualifying examinations to sit for the 2025 NECO, NABTEB, and NBAIS exams.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Ali Haruna Makoda, during a press briefing in Kano.

Makoda said the initiative is in line with Governor Yusuf’s education reform agenda, which includes the declaration of a state of emergency in the education sector and the allocation of 31.5% of the 2024 state budget to education.

According to the Commissioner, 141,175 candidates from public schools under the Kano Educational Resource Department (KERD), the Science and Technical Schools Board (STSB), and the Agency for Integrated Education Development (AIED) sat for the 2024 qualifying examinations. Of these, more than 75% qualified for state sponsorship.

“In 2023, a total of 125,000 candidates were sponsored by the state government. This year, His Excellency, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, has graciously approved the sponsorship of all indigent candidates from the state who secured at least five credits in the 2024 Senior Secondary Qualifying Examination,” Makoda announced.

The approved funds will fully cover the registration fees for the 2025 NECO, NABTEB, NBAIS, and SSCE national exams for the beneficiaries.

“This is a timely and bold initiative by the Kano State Government to promote academic excellence, expand access to education, and ease the financial burden on vulnerable families,” he added.

Makoda also directed all school principals to ensure that eligible candidates benefit from the scheme without discrimination or obstruction. “They must access their rights unconditionally and with full transparency,” he said.

He noted that further details regarding the registration process will be communicated through the relevant education agencies—KERD, STSB, and AIED.

With this development, Kano joins a select group of Nigerian states demonstrating strong financial and policy commitment to youth education.

“This is not just about exams—it’s about shaping the future of Kano through an educated and empowered generation,” the Commissioner concluded.

Makoda reiterated that students eligible for the sponsorship must have scored five credits or more, and urged all secondary school principals and directors to promptly inform their students of their results to enable timely processing of payments.

