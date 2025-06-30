Gov Yusuf leads Kano delegation to late Dantata’s burial in Madina

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has departed Nigeria for Madinah, Saudi Arabia, to attend the funeral of the late business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata.

It will be recalled that the late business mogul — Alhaji Dantata — who passed away in the early hours of Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, is being flown to Saudi Arabia for Islamic burial, following approval by the Kingdom, a family source confirmed.

The governor is leading a high-powered delegation that includes the Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, and several top government officials.

The delegation also includes the Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Umar Namadi; former Jigawa Governor, Barrister Ali Saad Birnin Kudu; and other prominent dignitaries from Kano and Jigawa states.

This was made known by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, who said Governor Yusuf described the late Dantata as “a father to many, whose generosity and commitment to humanity transcended borders.

