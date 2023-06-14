Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf in the early hours of Wednesday demolished the historic roundabout at the state Government House.

It be recalled the historic multi-million naira roundabout was remodeled and renovated by the immediate past administration of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

According to a source who preferred anonymity disclosed that the governor personally and allegedly supervised the demolition of the roundabout, which is a few meters away from the entrance of the Govt House.

It was further disclosed that the demolition exercise was carried out under tight security.

Earlier, the governor had in the early hours of Sunday, demolished shops built by the fence of Sani Abacha Stadium at Kofar Mata, GSS Kofar Nasarawa.

