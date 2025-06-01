Gov Yusuf declares Monday public holiday to mourn 22 Kano athletes

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has declared Monday, 2nd June, as a public holiday to sympathise with the families of the victims who lost their relatives in a tragic road accident that claimed 22 lives and left several others seriously injured.

While His Excellency is away in Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj Operation, he directed that Monday, 2nd June 2025, be declared a public holiday for the good people of Kano to pray and sympathise with the families of the victims.

He expressed deep sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

The victims, who were mostly young, were returning home as Kano’s contingent from the National Sports Festival.

According to a statement signed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the state declared Monday, 2nd June, as a public holiday to sympathise with the victims’ families.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Kano State, we wish to extend our heartfelt condolences over the unfortunate incident that occurred to the brave Kano team members on their way back home along the Kano–Zaria expressway,” the statement read.

The statement added that the delegation comprised athletes, coaches, and officials representing the state in various sporting events at the recently concluded National Sports Festival.

“It is with a deeply saddened heart that I received the tragic news of the unfortunate incident, which claimed the lives of 22 innocent citizens and left several others injured,” the Governor said.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Kano State, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. We mourn with you and share in your grief.”

Governor Yusuf described the tragedy as a dark moment for the entire state and called for calm and unity during this difficult period.

He assured that all necessary efforts were being made to support the victims and their families.

The state also calls on Imams and all Muslims within and outside Kano to pray for the departed souls and for their respective families to bear the loss.

